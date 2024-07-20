Tzimani makes their Rock N Roll return with new single “We Stand and Fight”

MUMBAIAfter a five-year hiatus from releasing new material, San Diego, USA’s Tzimani is set to unleash their highly anticipated new single “We Stand and Fight”, on July 19, 2024. This track marks the dynamic duo of brothers Eddie and Seb Vazquez’s bold return to the metal scene, blending old-school heavy metal elements with their unique sound. They comment on the single:

“We Stand and Fight is the rippin’ high-octane opening track to our debut album. We knew from the get-go that this song would be the opening track to the record, with its triumphant and powerful riffs, leads, and battle-themed lyrics about rising to the occasion and fighting for what you believe in, against all odds. Since we wrote the song, it has become our show opener and a live staple when we need to kickstart the crowd and get heads banging.”

You know those albums that you listen to over and over again and you just know when the first song hits your sense of familiarity, nostalgia, warmth, and comfort? That is what Tzimani is trying to encapsulate. The song is straightforward rockin’ heavy metal and they feel it is the best track to kick off the next release cycle and to show all the fans as well as new folks listening to them, what they are capable of.

Despite the relentless touring from 2017 to 2019, the pandemic brought an unexpected slowdown for Tzimani. From 2020 to 2023, the band entered a dormant phase, with limited activity and sporadic performances across California. During this period, however, they remained active in the local scene, using the time to write, record, and finalize their highly anticipated debut album, which can be expected in the near future. They are recommended for fans of Van Halen, Revolution Saints, and Santa Cruz.

Listen to “We Stand and Fight” at the following links:

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yneRSyOlHY

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3WerpQK

Bandcamp - https://tzimani.bandcamp.com/track/we-stand-and-fight

More info: https://www.facebook.com/tzimaniofficial | https://www.instagram.com/tzimani_official

“Typically, when promo proclaims that a band represents a "bold new take" on a traditional, well-trod style, you can expect the same: yet another forgettable "revitalization" of a sound and aesthetic that has been done to death, reanimated, and then slaughtered by copycats once more. In the case of Tzimani, the status quo is effectively put in its place.” - Sleeping Village

“Electrifying pace sets 'We Are The Ones' on fire, hurtling along at full velocity, displaying all the hallmarks associated with the "foot on the monitor" style of traditional heavy metal. Hitting hard like an out of control wrecking ball” - Frenzy Fire / Metal Gods TV

" refreshing heavy rock 8/10" SoundMagnet (German)

" This two piece hailing from San Diego shredded their way through their set. Straight up heavy metal brothers rocking their way across North America. Eddie can really play the guitar. Each song they played were full of mean riffs and ripping solos." - Metal As Medicine (Live Review - 2019 - Kelowna, BC)

" They surprised us all when vocalist/guitarist Eddie Vazquez announced that they were the only other band on the bill. It was their best time to shine. Kudos to you Vazquez brothers!... Tzimani set up shop, and made that stage their biatch! Soon enough they began playing songs that were not included in their demo such as “Overdrive,” and dished out their hits “Final Hour” and “Get Me Out Of Here” which are available on their demo. These bros emitted a tremendous confidence and were still glowing from their recent inaugural American tour." - Ugh Metal (Live Review - 2017 - San Diego, CA)