Canada’s Prisoner forge modern with 'On A Sunday' new EP 'House of Cards'

MUMBAI: High-energy Canadian rock band Prisoner is thrilled to announce the release of their brand-new single “On a Sunday”, the second from their upcoming EP “House of Cards”, which is being released on August 21, 2024. “On a Sunday” directs the listener to the calmer angelic side of hard rock. With glassy acoustic guitar and a direct larger-than-life chorus, it appeals to those who dabble in the world of hard rock and heavy metal. Vocalist/guitarist Murray Emery comments on the track:

“‘On a Sunday’ was the most unexpected song to come from the Prisoner camp. I had the intro riff on a voice note, and during our travels from Ontario to Alberta we as a band were going through potential ideas. I hated the idea at first, but with a bit of encouragement the boys and I wrote the rest of the song in one afternoon… on a Sunday.”

Influenced by 90s-2010s modern rock, this song speaks about human interaction in interpersonal relationships. The idea that someone believes they know you but in reality has no concept of your personal perception. Lyrically, Emery says that he feels like everyone has been in a situation where no matter how hard they try, someone just can’t wrap their head around who they are.

Founded in Calgary, Alberta in 2020, Prisoner is known for their hard-hitting riffs and unmistakably tight grooves, blending classic/hard rock, heavy metal, and blues influences into a modern rock sound. The sound is very broad as they range from various backgrounds, which pushes them to write in a unique way: they are recommended for fans of Megadeth, ACDC, and Judas Priest.

Listen to “On a Sunday” at the following links:

YouTube - https://youtu.be/_45beT45YoU

Spotify - https://sptfy.com/Raxn

First single “Skies are Blackened” at the following links:

Youtube - https://youtu.be/U9b-hZqAdQ0

Spotify - https://sptfy.com/R01a

Track Listing:

1. Skies are Blackened (2:42)

2. On a Sunday (4:26)

3. House of Cards (The Game Pt.2) (3:38)

EP Length: 10:46

EP Band Lineup:

Murray Emery (Vocals/Guitar)

Jeremy Hartmann (Guitar)

Trevor MacDonald(Bass)

Wes Bartram (Drums)

Karl Pflug (Drums)

More info: https://prisonerband.ca