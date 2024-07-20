Canada’s Prisoner forge modern with 'On A Sunday' new EP 'House of Cards'

MUMBAI: High-energy Canadian rock band Prisoner is thrilled to announce the release of their brand-new single “On a Sunday”, the second from their upcoming EP “House of Cards”, which is being released on August 21, 2024. “On a Sunday” directs the listener to the calmer angelic side of hard rock. With glassy acoustic guitar and a direct larger-than-life chorus, it appeals to those who dabble in the world of hard rock and heavy metal. Vocalist/guitarist Murray Emery comments on the track:
“‘On a Sunday’ was the most unexpected song to come from the Prisoner camp. I had the intro riff on a voice note, and during our travels from Ontario to Alberta we as a band were going through potential ideas. I hated the idea at first, but with a bit of encouragement the boys and I wrote the rest of the song in one afternoon… on a Sunday.”
Influenced by 90s-2010s modern rock, this song speaks about human interaction in interpersonal relationships. The idea that someone believes they know you but in reality has no concept of your personal perception. Lyrically, Emery says that he feels like everyone has been in a situation where no matter how hard they try, someone just can’t wrap their head around who they are.
Founded in Calgary, Alberta in 2020, Prisoner is known for their hard-hitting riffs and unmistakably tight grooves, blending classic/hard rock, heavy metal, and blues influences into a modern rock sound. The sound is very broad as they range from various backgrounds, which pushes them to write in a unique way: they are recommended for fans of Megadeth, ACDC, and Judas Priest.
Listen to “On a Sunday” at the following links:
YouTube - https://youtu.be/_45beT45YoU
Spotify - https://sptfy.com/Raxn
First single “Skies are Blackened” at the following links:
Youtube - https://youtu.be/U9b-hZqAdQ0
Spotify - https://sptfy.com/R01a
Track Listing:
1. Skies are Blackened (2:42)
2. On a Sunday (4:26)
3. House of Cards (The Game Pt.2) (3:38)
EP Length: 10:46
EP Band Lineup:
Murray Emery (Vocals/Guitar)
Jeremy Hartmann (Guitar)
Trevor MacDonald(Bass)
Wes Bartram (Drums)
Karl Pflug (Drums)
More info: https://prisonerband.ca
MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more
MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more
MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more
MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more
MUMBAIAfter a five-year hiatus from releasing new material, San Diego, USA’s Tzimani is set to unleash their highly anticipated new single “We Stand...read more
MUMBAI: Pan Indian versatile singer B Praak has been teasing his fans about a new song release. Now, rumours are rife that the 'Mann Bharrya' singer...read more
Featuring a mix of slightly older, re-arranged tracks alongside new compositions, Finnish thrashers Mutant Blast are set to unleash their new album...read more
MUMBAIAfter a five-year hiatus from releasing new material, San Diego, USA’s Tzimani is set to unleash their highly anticipated new single “We Stand...read more
MUMBAIAfter a five-year hiatus from releasing new material, San Diego, USA’s Tzimani is set to unleash their highly anticipated new single “We Stand...read more