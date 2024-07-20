RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jul 2024 14:59

Is B Praak teaming up with Rockstar DSP again for his next?

MUMBAI: Pan Indian versatile singer B Praak has been teasing his fans about a new song release. Now, rumours are rife that the 'Mann Bharrya' singer is gearing up to set his foot in the South Film industry yet again, and this time, to collaborate with the National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP. Previously, B Praak and DSP collaborated for 'Suryudivo Chandrudivo' song from 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', which emerged as one of the chartbusters that year. And now, the reports of a possible collaboration between these two personalities has amped up the excitement among Praak and DSP's fans.

B Praak is one of the artistes who has been slowly and steadily charting his path of success by collaborating with legends in their respective field. He is emerging as a favourite choice for composers, proving his Pan Indian appeal. Not just original tracks, Praak has been ruling the charts with his own renditions of classics, which resonated well with the newer generation.

While his song ‘Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge’ from ‘Animal’ became a sensation and continues to be one of the most revisited songs, his song ‘Ranjha’ from ‘Shershaah’ became the second most streamed song in 2021 on Spotify India, proving his musical prowess. Now, his fans are eagerly looking forward to witness new compositions from B Praak. The singer, who has also been performing to sold-out concerts internationally, is expected to announce couple of more projects soon.

 

