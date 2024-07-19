Martin Garrix & Carolina Liar Release Summer Anthem "Smile"

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s contender for Song of the Summer is here! His brand new indie meets pop/dance single ‘’Smile’’ features the vocals of Carolina Liar, who is also known for being a part of The Federal Empire. The song made its grand debut during Garrix's four sold-out shows at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, where Carolina Liar joined him on stage for three unforgettable live performances.

Carolina Liar shares more about the creation process of the song: “Smile” is the only way I can describe my emotions when I think about the creation of this song. I got my band name, Carolina Liar because no one would believe where my life takes me, and this is one of those moments. Within 72 hours, we recorded the song at a legendary Sunset Strip recording studio and embarked on a road trip from Hollywood to Vegas while shooting the music video with a temperamental vintage car that died, leaving the film crew stranded in the desert. Somehow, they made it in time to capture the Friday night live show. We danced through two of Martin’s shows and finished the adventure with Martin sitting in with Zedd at Omnia. Honestly, we could have made a movie out of all the adventures in those three days. I can’t listen to the song without smiling from the memories surrounding its creation!’’

With its uplifting melodies and feel-good lyrics, "Smile" is the perfect soundtrack for summer. The song's message, centered around doing "anything to make you smile," offers plenty of room for personal interpretation.

This release marks another successful collaboration between Garrix and Carolina Liar, who previously teamed up on "Hold On & Believe." The official music video, releasing in a couple of days, features both artists in a story arch that has them hitchhiking to make it to their Las Vegas performance on time.

Julian Jordan - OVERDOSE, July 19th

Julian Jordan is releasing his latest creation, "OVERDOSE," a track he has meticulously fine-tuned over the past three months. Recognizing the track's irresistibly catchy vocal, Jordan dedicated himself to perfecting "OVERDOSE," ensuring it stands out as the ultimate DJ tool. Already played at dozens of shows, this highly anticipated track is finally out for the fans to listen to.

Blinders - TR!!!GGERED!!!, July 19th

Blinders is back on STMPD to drop his highly anticipated track, "TR!!!GGERED!!!", on July 19th. The track has already generated significant buzz, having been tested in demo form during Blinders' performances at Tomorrowland and Martin Garrix’s RAI show in Amsterdam during ADE. Fans who caught these sets flooded YouTube with positive comments, eagerly anticipating the official release. "TR!!!GGERED!!!" promises to be a standout addition to Blinders' impressive discography.