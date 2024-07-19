RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jul 2024 17:08 |  By RnMTeam

Martin Garrix & Carolina Liar Release Summer Anthem "Smile"

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s contender for Song of the Summer is here! His brand new indie meets pop/dance single ‘’Smile’’ features the vocals of Carolina Liar, who is also known for being a part of The Federal Empire. The song made its grand debut during Garrix's four sold-out shows at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, where Carolina Liar joined him on stage for three unforgettable live performances.

LISTEN HERE 

Carolina Liar shares more about the creation process of the song: “Smile” is the only way I can describe my emotions when I think about the creation of this song. I got my band name, Carolina Liar because no one would believe where my life takes me, and this is one of those moments. Within 72 hours, we recorded the song at a legendary Sunset Strip recording studio and embarked on a road trip from Hollywood to Vegas while shooting the music video with a temperamental vintage car that died, leaving the film crew stranded in the desert. Somehow, they made it in time to capture the Friday night live show. We danced through two of Martin’s shows and finished the adventure with Martin sitting in with Zedd at Omnia. Honestly, we could have made a movie out of all the adventures in those three days. I can’t listen to the song without smiling from the memories surrounding its creation!’’

With its uplifting melodies and feel-good lyrics, "Smile" is the perfect soundtrack for summer. The song's message, centered around doing "anything to make you smile," offers plenty of room for personal interpretation. 

This release marks another successful collaboration between Garrix and Carolina Liar, who previously teamed up on "Hold On & Believe." The official music video, releasing in a couple of days, features both artists in a story arch that has them hitchhiking to make it to their Las Vegas performance on time.

Julian Jordan - OVERDOSE, July 19th
Julian Jordan is releasing his latest creation, "OVERDOSE," a track he has meticulously fine-tuned over the past three months. Recognizing the track's irresistibly catchy vocal, Jordan dedicated himself to perfecting "OVERDOSE," ensuring it stands out as the ultimate DJ tool. Already played at dozens of shows, this highly anticipated track is finally out for the fans to listen to. 

LISTEN HERE

Blinders - TR!!!GGERED!!!, July 19th
Blinders is back on STMPD to drop his highly anticipated track, "TR!!!GGERED!!!", on July 19th. The track has already generated significant buzz, having been tested in demo form during Blinders' performances at Tomorrowland and Martin Garrix’s RAI show in Amsterdam during ADE. Fans who caught these sets flooded YouTube with positive comments, eagerly anticipating the official release. "TR!!!GGERED!!!" promises to be a standout addition to Blinders' impressive discography. 

Tags
Martin Garrix Julian Jordan music Songs
Related news
 | 19 Jul 2024

HU$H drops hrd-hottinf and hypnotic new single 'Desire' out now

MUMBAI: Gaining buzz as a vital and vibrant voice, genre-smashing maverick HU$H uncovers a chaotically catchy new single entitled “Desire” out now via Strange Music.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2024

Music composer Jatin Pandit's Son Raahul Jatin Released a Vibrant New Single,"Shopping" On his Digital Channel

MUMBaI: Emerging singer and music composer Raahul Jatin, illustrious Bollywood music composer Jatin Pandit’s son has released a vibrant new single titled "Shopping" on his social media channel.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2024

Grammy-nominated global star Madison Beer only has "15 MINUTES" in thrilling new single plus music video

MUMBAI: Madison Beer continues her summer reign with the launch of her new music video and single, "15 MINUTES," available now.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2024

Faroese artist Silvurdrongur returns with second studio album nú aet eg eftir ánni

MUMBAI: Silvurdrongur, the multidisciplinary Faroese artist and driving force behind critically acclaimed 'flower punk' band AGGRASOPPAR, unveils his second studio album n t eg eftir nni arriving 19th July via Tutl Records.

read more
 | 19 Jul 2024

Daira releases song "Jaadoo Bastar" - A Sonic odyssey that bridges cultures and hearts

MUMBAI:  Get ready to embark on a musical journey that transcends borders and boundaries. Daira, the acclaimed Hindi Art-Rock band, have released their latest Album "Jaadoo Bastar", with the lead song, ‘Bailadila | Jaadoo Bastar’, released today, and the rest of the album on July 26, 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more

BIG FM announces AI- enabled BIG dhun platform, aims to revolutionize the musical experience for listeners

MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

top# 5 articles

1
HU$H drops hrd-hottinf and hypnotic new single 'Desire' out now

MUMBAI: Gaining buzz as a vital and vibrant voice, genre-smashing maverick HU$H uncovers a chaotically catchy new single entitled “Desire” out now...read more

2
Music composer Jatin Pandit's Son Raahul Jatin Released a Vibrant New Single,"Shopping" On his Digital Channel

MUMBaI: Emerging singer and music composer Raahul Jatin, illustrious Bollywood music composer Jatin Pandit’s son has released a vibrant new single...read more

3
Grammy-nominated global star Madison Beer only has "15 MINUTES" in thrilling new single plus music video

MUMBAI: Madison Beer continues her summer reign with the launch of her new music video and single, "15 MINUTES," available now. Madison Beer teased...read more

4
Arivu returns with a bang: 'Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01' album set to dominate South Indian Independent music scene

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is buzzing with excitement as Tamil Hip-Hop and Folk Pop sensation Arivu releases his highly anticipated album, "...read more

5
Martin Garrix & Carolina Liar Release Summer Anthem "Smile"

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix’s contender for Song of the Summer is here! His brand new indie meets pop/dance single ‘’Smile’’ features the vocals of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games