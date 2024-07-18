Delhi-based electronica duo Tech Panda x Kenzani unveil new single, ‘Sada’ from upcoming debut album, Tijori

MUMBAI: When Tech Panda and Kenzani, the contemporary producer duo from New Delhi, set out to create music in 2019, the intention to create music – that had a piece of their soul and home in it – was clear and mutual. They looked to the past to help unlock the present, creating a genre that spans diverse sounds and decades.

The journey of making their debut album Tijori was a process of going back to their roots, circling back to the idea which gave birth to their collaboration. The upcoming album is an unabashed nod to their love for Indian classical music, folk melodies, and electronic music.

The first single to be released from the album, is ‘Sada’, a melodic and melancholic collaboration with young singer Aaromal’s voice at the heart of the production. Produced in collaboration with upcoming Delhi-based producer Blu Attic, ‘Sada’ serves as a tantalising taste of what Tijori has to offer fans.

“‘Sada’ was chosen as our first release because it displays the power of the current Indian electronica scene,” says the duo Tech Panda and Kenzani.

“We have released over a hundred tracks in the last few years and it’s time we push the rising, next-gen talent. Pushing the envelope in terms of fusing two worlds, ‘Sada’ is the best first step forward of uncovering the multi-layered album called Tijori,” they add.

To be released on Groovebird Records soon, the 21-track album sees the duo of Rupinder Nanda and Kedar Santwani take their time, weaving their way through voice samples, textures, sounds that are meditative and melodic to reach the dancefloor wherein they unleash a frenzy of energy.

‘Sada’ released on Groovebird Records on July 18 and is now available across all streaming platforms.