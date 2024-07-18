Circoloco Rimini drops mega lineup

MUMBAI: Renowned party brand Circoloco is set to make waves this summer with an massive takeover of the iconic Rimini Beach Arena on 15th August 2024. Known for its unparalleled energy and cutting-edge music, Circoloco will bring a lineup that promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The event will feature an extraordinary lineup of world-renowned DJs and producers as can be expected from one of the world’s most sought-after party concepts. With his signature blend of techno and soulful house, lauded DJ and Producer &ME will be taking to the decks in August. A pioneer of the electronic music scene, Grammy-award winning South African superstar Black Coffee will be turning up the heat. A special back-to-back set from two of Detroit’s most influential dance music figures will see Carl Craig vs Moodymann spin the finest blend of house and techno cuts. A Circoloco regular, Italian DJ and veteran Cirillo has become known for his eclectic style and powerful performances. One of Brazil’s hottest exports, prolific producer Mochakk will be bringing his fresh and innovative beats to the dancefloor. Boundary-pushing DJ and producer Seth Troxler is no stranger to the Circoloco party circuit with dynamic duo The Martinez Brothers on hand to keep the crowds moving with their vibrant house and techno sets.

Known for its legendary events and commitment to showcasing the best in electronic music, with roots in Ibiza and a presence in some of the most iconic venues around the world, Circoloco continues to set the standard for cutting-edge music and unforgettable party experiences.

The largest summer event venue on the Romagna Riviera, each summer Rimini Beach Arena’s unique and exclusive beachfront location makes it the perfect destination to host the hottest artists from the global music scene.

Circoloco Rimini promises to be one of the most unforgettable moments in the Italian electronic music calendar. With a lineup that features some of the most influential names in electronic music, set against the stunning backdrop of the Adriatic Sea, this is one not to be missed.

Tickets for Circoloco Rimini are flying out, head to cocorico.it to secure yours.

