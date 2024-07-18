RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jul 2024 13:08 |  By RnMTeam

Circoloco Rimini drops mega lineup

MUMBAI: Renowned party brand Circoloco is set to make waves this summer with an massive takeover of the iconic Rimini Beach Arena on 15th August 2024. Known for its unparalleled energy and cutting-edge music, Circoloco will bring a lineup that promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The event will feature an extraordinary lineup of world-renowned DJs and producers as can be expected from one of the world’s most sought-after party concepts. With his signature blend of techno and soulful house, lauded DJ and Producer &ME will be taking to the decks in August. A pioneer of the electronic music scene, Grammy-award winning South African superstar Black Coffee will be turning up the heat. A special back-to-back set from two of Detroit’s most influential dance music figures will see Carl Craig vs Moodymann spin the finest blend of house and techno cuts. A Circoloco regular, Italian DJ and veteran Cirillo has become known for his eclectic style and powerful performances. One of Brazil’s hottest exports, prolific producer Mochakk will be bringing his fresh and innovative beats to the dancefloor. Boundary-pushing DJ and producer Seth Troxler is no stranger to the Circoloco party circuit with dynamic duo The Martinez Brothers on hand to keep the crowds moving with their vibrant house and techno sets.

Known for its legendary events and commitment to showcasing the best in electronic music, with roots in Ibiza and a presence in some of the most iconic venues around the world, Circoloco continues to set the standard for cutting-edge music and unforgettable party experiences.

The largest summer event venue on the Romagna Riviera, each summer Rimini Beach Arena’s unique and exclusive beachfront location makes it the perfect destination to host the hottest artists from the global music scene.

Circoloco Rimini promises to be one of the most unforgettable moments in the Italian electronic music calendar. With a lineup that features some of the most influential names in electronic music, set against the stunning backdrop of the Adriatic Sea, this is one not to be missed.

Tickets for Circoloco Rimini are flying out, head to cocorico.it to secure yours.

CIRCOLOCO RIMINI
A-Z
&ME
BLACK COFFEE
CARL CRAIG vs MOODYMANN
CIRILLO
MOCHAKK

Tags
The Martinez Brothers Moodymann Seth Troxler Black Coffee
Related news
 | 28 Jun 2024

AMÉMÉ unites four global talents on the transcendent "Richa" via Insomniac Records

MUMBAI: West African Afro-House innovator AMÉMÉ unleashes his highly anticipated 4-way collaboration "Richa" (ft. Tamir Regev) via Insomniac Records.

read more
 | 19 Apr 2024

HÏ IBIZA unveils electic lineups for Black Coffee's 2024 residency

MUMBAI: Black Coffee returns to his influential residency at HI Ibiza this summer with another unrivalled mix of exclusive guests and returning favourites, every Saturday from 18 May - 5 Oct 2024.

read more
 | 11 Aug 2023

Roisin Murphy Shares Single 'What Not To Do'

MUMBAI – The inimitable Roisin Murphy has joined forces with Detroit techno legend Moodymann, who has deftly formed his own interpretation of a currently unreleased track “What Not To Do”, the original of which is taken from Murphy’s forthcoming ‘Hit Parade’.

read more
 | 15 Dec 2022

Seth Troxler packs his sonic sleigh ahead of 12 Mixes of Troxler

The Troxmas tradition continues on December 15 with a dozen of Seth Troxler’s personal favorite sets from 2022

read more
 | 11 Mar 2022

Miami Music Week 2022: AMEME, Black Coffee, David Guetta, Dom Dolla, FISHER, Ida Engberg, Jauz, Loco Dice, Vintage Culture, Yung Bae

MUMBAI: AMÉMÉ is Benin, West Africa born, Berlin influenced and currently Brooklyn based. He draws upon all three localities' cultural influences to inspire his unique blend of afro-leaning deep dance music.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

IPRS Champions Copyright Management at WIPO Mentorship Programme in Bangladesh Advocates for Strong Copyright Management and Creator Rights in the region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Bacardi India announces Radhika Tomar as Director of Human Resources India (INDSEA)

MUMBAI:  Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more

top# 5 articles

1
MC SQUARE brings the 90s Brooklyn Hip-Hop back in his latest release ‘Pitbull’

MUMBAI: MC Square announces the release of "Pitbull," his latest single that marks a bold step for MC SQUARE, diving into the classic East Coast Rap...read more

2
Delhi-based electronica duo Tech Panda x Kenzani unveil new single, ‘Sada’ from upcoming debut album, Tijori

MUMBAI: When Tech Panda and Kenzani, the contemporary producer duo from New Delhi, set out to create music in 2019, the intention to create music –...read more

3
Los Angeles-based musician, Ladders, releases her dark, dance single PARI

MUMBAI: Mumbai born Vrinda Padia, aka Ladders, now based in Los Angeles, California, will soon be out with her 7th single PARI. Known for her...read more

4
BLOND:ISH brings serene club Soundscapes back to Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza is buzzing with excitement as Canadian superstar BLOND:ISH is making her return to the decks at the iconic venue. Following her...read more

5
Asian boy group One or Eight announce global debut, following viral teaser 'KAWASAKI'

MUMBAI: Following the explosive success of their viral hit video "KAWASAKI", Japanese boy group ONE OR EIGHT announce their official debut, slated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games