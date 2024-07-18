RadioandMusic
BLOND:ISH brings serene club Soundscapes back to Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza is buzzing with excitement as Canadian superstar BLOND:ISH is making her return to the decks at the iconic venue. Following her standout performance last month, the visionary DJ, producer, label owner and activist returns, fresh off the release of her new summer club anthem 'The Cure.' This Friday, BLOND:ISH will be joined by the Mason Collective and Music On resident Marco Carola, providing the perfect cure to your weekday woes.

BLOND:ISH's music transcends typical artist-audience boundaries, deeply connecting with both fans and nature. Her astounding Cercle performance at Rainforest Adventures Park in Sint Maarten showcased her talent of harmonising with the natural world, inviting fans to connect not only with each other, but their surroundings. Now bringing the same energy to Pacha Ibiza on July 19, BLOND:ISH will deliver the signature performance that's made her a favourite on the global festival circuit.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

