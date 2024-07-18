Arivu returns with a bang: 'Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01' album set to dominate South Indian Independent music scene

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is buzzing with excitement as Tamil Hip-Hop and Folk Pop sensation Arivu releases his highly anticipated album, "Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01." After a Five -year hiatus, Arivu makes a monumental return with a 12-track album that promises to be the next big thing in the music scene.
Known for his ground-breaking single ‘Enjoy Enjaami,’ which garnered 80 to 85 million audio streams and over 480 million YouTube views, Arivu's new album is poised to redefine the landscape of South Indian music. As one of the largest non-film album launch in South India, "Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01" blends Pop, R&B, EDM, Drill, Romance, and Emancipation, all while maintaining Arivu's signature hard-hitting song writing.
Featuring standout collaborations like ‘Rasaathi’ with Punjabi talent Rashmeet Kaur and 'Sarbaaga' featuring Ambassa bandmates Gaana Balachandar & Chellamuthu, the album showcases an unexpected and refreshing side of Arivu’s music. Fans will also be thrilled by tracks like ‘Thodadha,’ and ‘Kangaani’ which stay true to Arivu’s impactful lyrical style. The album explores the romantic side of Arivu with songs such as ‘Maala’ and 'Diamond Baby,' adding a new dimension to his artistry.
Expressing his excitement, Arivu shared, " I am beyond excited to return with an album after five long years! This album is lots of fun, love, swag with a beautiful message. For the first, time, I have experimented with many themes and soundscapes which are close to my heart. It’s gonna be a multi-genre experience with diverse influences ranging from drill rap to the most heart-melting melodies. Can’t wait for it to release and can’t wait to perform it live. Stay tuned! Brother Bigson Madela is coming!"
From hard-hitting lyrics to soulful melodies, this album captures the essence of Arivu’s artistry and his ability to connect deeply with his audience. "Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01" delivers an eclectic mix of genres and emotions, creating an immersive experience that resonates with both long-time fans and new listeners.
Listen to the album "Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01" by Arivu here – https://SMI.lnk.to/ValliammaPeraandi-Vol.01
MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two nread more
MUMBAI: Today, AI is not just a mere buzzword; its assuming a central role and reshaping the futuread more
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more
MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more
MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more
MUMBAI: Artiste First is excited to announce the release of "Kitna Aasaan," a stirring and inspirational new song that celebrates amazing people and...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned party brand Circoloco is set to make waves this summer with an massive takeover of the iconic Rimini Beach Arena on 15th August 2024...read more
MUMBAI: LA power trio Jr. Juggernaut is debuting the video for the single "Everything I Touch" off the upcoming album 'Another Big Explosion,' out...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned singer Shilpa Joshi, who recently took the independent music industry by storm with her hit single "Lahore Nachda," has once again...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai born Vrinda Padia, aka Ladders, now based in Los Angeles, California, will soon be out with her 7th single PARI. Known for her...read more