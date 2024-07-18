RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jul 2024 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Arivu returns with a bang: 'Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01' album set to dominate South Indian Independent music scene

MUMBAI: The Indian music industry is buzzing with excitement as Tamil Hip-Hop and Folk Pop sensation Arivu releases his highly anticipated album, "Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01." After a Five -year hiatus, Arivu makes a monumental return with a 12-track album that promises to be the next big thing in the music scene.

Known for his ground-breaking single ‘Enjoy Enjaami,’ which garnered 80 to 85 million audio streams and over 480 million YouTube views, Arivu's new album is poised to redefine the landscape of South Indian music. As one of the largest non-film album launch in South India, "Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01" blends Pop, R&B, EDM, Drill, Romance, and Emancipation, all while maintaining Arivu's signature hard-hitting song writing.  

Featuring standout collaborations like ‘Rasaathi’ with Punjabi talent Rashmeet Kaur and 'Sarbaaga' featuring Ambassa bandmates Gaana Balachandar & Chellamuthu, the album showcases an unexpected and refreshing side of Arivu’s music. Fans will also be thrilled by tracks like ‘Thodadha,’ and ‘Kangaani’ which stay true to Arivu’s impactful lyrical style. The album explores the romantic side of Arivu with songs such as ‘Maala’ and 'Diamond Baby,' adding a new dimension to his artistry.

Expressing his excitement, Arivu shared, " I am beyond excited to return with an album after five long years! This album is lots of fun, love, swag with a beautiful message. For the first, time, I have experimented with many themes and soundscapes which are close to my heart.  It’s gonna be a multi-genre experience with diverse influences ranging from drill rap to the most heart-melting melodies. Can’t wait for it to release and can’t wait to perform it live. Stay tuned! Brother Bigson Madela is coming!"

From hard-hitting lyrics to soulful melodies, this album captures the essence of Arivu’s artistry and his ability to connect deeply with his audience. "Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01" delivers an eclectic mix of genres and emotions, creating an immersive experience that resonates with both long-time fans and new listeners.

Listen to the album "Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01" by Arivu here –  https://SMI.lnk.to/ValliammaPeraandi-Vol.01

