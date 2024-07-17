RadioandMusic
News |  17 Jul 2024 11:50 |  By RnMTeam

Hyukoh & Sunset rollercoaster release collaborative album 'AAA'

MUMBAI: A casual chat in 2020 seemingly foretold the collaboration between the Seoul-based and Taipei-based bands. It led to musical collaborations like Sunset Rollercoaster’s remake version of “Help” from HYUKOH’s album, 'through love', and OHHYUK’s feature on the Sunset Rollercoaster track “Candlelight” from their album, 'Soft Storm'. When Sunset Rollercoaster visited Seoul for a headline show in March 2023, the audience spotted HYUKOH members at the show, which took the anticipation of a collaboration of the two bands to another level. After they discovered their chemistry in the studio, the two bands decided to create a full-length project together, the result being 'AAA'.

HYUKOH and Sunset Rollercoaster considered themselves to be a “troupe of music wanderers'' as they traversed South Korea together for inspiration and connection. With their collected experiences, they would return to the studio to jam together where those improvisations and demo ideas from various of the bands’ members would morph into full songs.

Sunset Rollercoaster’s Kuo shares, “Music is about the relationship or connection between human beings, because music is definitely a language. It’s kind of a lower language - you don’t need to understand cultural stuff for music to touch people’s hearts.”

Although their paths of life and native languages are different, 'AAA' is the musical dialogue between HYUKOH and Sunset Rollercoaster that caresses the tight bond built through numerous musical works and jam sessions together. This 'AAA' dialogue will now be shared with audiences around the globe to explore.

Tags
Hyukoh Candlelight Singer Songs music
