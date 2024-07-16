Robin Schulz's pure Pacha Residency sparkles with Shouse, Jodie Harsh and Alle Farben

MUMBAI: The tempo at Pacha Ibiza continues to rise as Robin Schulz's Pure Pacha residency shines bright as the highlight of Thursday nightlife on the island. This week the German superstar brings an all-star cast of Shouse, Jodie Harsh and Alle Farben, always finding new talent to dazzle fans of the infamous venue.
Adding their personal twist of house music zest to Thursday's lineup is the aptly named Shouse, responsible for global anthems like 'Love Tonight' and the soulful 'Won't Forget You'. More recently, tracks like 'Your Love' featuring the House Gospel Choir and this year’s 'Tonic' have set the duo apart with their ability to make a splash with each and every release. Adding to Thursday's allure is Jodie Harsh, synonymous with high energy sets and lively beats, as well as Alle Farben, whose vocal house hits like ‘Alright’ have earned accolades and fans worldwide.
Now set to converge at Pacha Ibiza this week, Robin Schulz' residency continues to glow red hot. With a weekly lineup of melodic bliss from top to bottom, the German superstar's weekly Pure Pacha residency makes the perfect soundtrack for your summer season.
Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.
Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.
Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.
Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.
