Mexican Rockers Rodeo Radio share new single 'Los Malaventurados No Llegan Al Procedimiento Para Nuestra Afliccion'

MUMBAI: Rodeo Radio is thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated new single, "Los Malaventurados No Llegan Al Procedimiento Para Nuestra Aflicción". This powerful track marks a significant milestone in the band’s evolution, encapsulating their unique sound and the direction they are heading.
"Los Malaventurados No Llegan Al Procedimiento Para Nuestra Aflicción" is a deeply personal song for Rodeo Radio. It embodies the essence of who they are and where their musical journey is taking them. The band, influenced by the energetic sounds of punk rock and melodic hardcore, found inspiration in iconic bands like Rise Against, Millencolin, and the quirky Mexican happy punk band PANDA, whose penchant for long and peculiar song titles humorously inspired the lengthy name of this single.
The song narrates a gripping story of two soldiers caught in an enemy attack. In a poignant moment, one soldier, wounded and facing imminent death, urges his friend to leave him behind and save himself—a powerful testament to the sacrifices made in war. This narrative, combined with the band’s signature fast-paced riffs and punk energy, creates an unforgettable musical experience.
Rodeo Radio, comprised of Angel Palacios, Alonso Pérez, Javier Casillas, and Alejandro Rodríguez, has carved a niche in the rock scene with their electrifying performances and genre-defying music. Their dedication and passion have not only conquered their hometown but have also resonated across the nation.
From sharing stages with renowned artists like Elis Paprika, Solitario Mondragón, and Elli Noise, to performing at notable venues such as Vans Sessions, Café Iguana in Monterrey, and the esteemed Foro Indie Rocks in Mexico City, Rodeo Radio's journey is marked by musical excellence and relentless drive.
"Los Malaventurados No Llegan Al Procedimiento Para Nuestra Aflicción": https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/album/4Lk6yBUYFvk4qfmReUoHd6
