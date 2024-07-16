Jigar Saraiya and Aditya Gadhvi release 'Diamond Ni' after Orry's reel goes Viral

MUMBAI: Hold onto your headphones, music lovers! The dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar are back with a bang, bringing you their latest masterpiece, "Diamond Ni". Featuring the incredible vocals by Jigar Saraiya and the phenomenal Aditya Gadhvi, who rocked the charts last year with Khalasi, the track is set to become your new favourite jam. If you remember, Orry recently posted a reel from the Ambani wedding on the song that went viral. Netizens kept asking about where they could find the song! Well, the good news is it’s here now!
Masterfully blending the rich textures of Gujarati folk music with modern pop, ‘Diamond Ni’ is all about appreciating the simple, natural beauty around us, wrapped in lively beats and an infectious melody.
Composed by the musical gems Sachin-Jigar, the track opens with a catchy hook that sets the tone for a toe-tapping and head-bobbing experience. The heartfelt lyrics, penned by the talented Priya Saraiya, speak directly to the soul, and are a poetic ode to natural beauty, painting a picture of simplicity and admiration, making you see the world through a lens of unfiltered joy. With the impeccable voices of Jigar Saraiya and Aditya Gadhvi bringing the composition to life, this fusion of traditional Gujarati folk music with modern pop beats are sure to get the listeners dancing and singing along.
Jigar Saraiya, adding charm to the melody with his voice and composition, shares, “From the first time we heard the melody we knew 'Diamond Ni' was special. We’re always committed to making Gujarati (music) global, and this fusion allowed us to experiment and create something truly unique. From the moment you press play, it grabs you by the soul and doesn’t let go. We hope it brings as much joy to listeners as it did to us while creating it."
Sharing his excitement Aditya Gadhvi, known for his powerful vocals, adds, “Being part of ‘Diamond Ni’ and working alongside the maestro’s Sachin-Jigar has been an absolute thrill for me. Priya ji has written a beautiful song. Collaborating with such creative minds and bringing my own charm to this vibrant track has been a joyous experience. I’m eagerly looking forward to sharing this musical gem making it a song that everyone can connect with.”
Get ready to dance freely, sing passionately, and embark on an exhilarating musical adventure with this electrifying blend of Sachin-Jigar’s musical genius and Aditya Gadhvi’s mesmerizing voice that will ignite your spirit with its infectious charm and undeniable groove!
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more
MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more
MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more
MUMBAI: The tempo at Pacha Ibiza continues to rise as Robin Schulz's Pure Pacha residency shines bright as the highlight of Thursday nightlife on...read more
MUMBAI: Dedhia Music Foundation (DMF), a non-profit organization founded by Aatish Dedhia, CEO of Zycus and dedicated towards promoting and...read more
MUMBAI: Hold onto your headphones, music lovers! The dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar are back with a bang, bringing you their latest masterpiece, "Diamond...read more
MUMBAI: The enigmatic French DJ, producer, and label head Kungs is making his way to Pacha Ibiza, bringing with him a surging wave of upbeat grooves...read more
MUMBAI: Rodeo Radio is thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated new single, "Los Malaventurados No Llegan Al Procedimiento Para...read more