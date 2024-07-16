French tastemaker Kungs kicks off trio of shows at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: The enigmatic French DJ, producer, and label head Kungs is making his way to Pacha Ibiza, bringing with him a surging wave of upbeat grooves and summer selections. Known for his seamless blend of house, pop, and electronic aesthetics, Kungs is set to ignite Pacha Ibiza, kicking off the first of his trio of monthly shows on July 15.

Kungs’ first show comes hot on the heels of his newest single 'Please Be Mine,' a colorful hands-up groove alongside acclaimed DJ Seinfeld. This release continues Kungs’ streak of chart-toppers, following sensational tracks like 'I Feel So Bad,' 'Don't You Know,' and the modern classic 'This Girl.' As his first performance of the season, fans can expect Kungs to bring his usual bag of tricks, with a few fresh twists for the summer months. With supporting sets from Agoria, Edd, and Terr, it's clear that Kungs is kicking off his summer series at Pacha Ibiza true to style.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

