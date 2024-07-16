RadioandMusic
News |  16 Jul 2024 16:59

Dedhia Music Foundation announces Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024: A one of its kind talent hunt for Hindustani Classical musicians in the country

MUMBAI: Dedhia Music Foundation (DMF), a non-profit organization founded by Aatish Dedhia, CEO of Zycus and dedicated towards promoting and preserving Hindustani Classical Music, introduces Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024. A first of its kind talent hunt to discover young talent in Hindustani Classical Music, Yuva Sur Sartaj aims to nurture emerging Hindustani classical vocalists by providing them with mentorship and a stage for growth and recognition.

With revered names in Indian Classical Music like Kaushiki Chakraborty, Mr. Rahul Deshpande, and Mr. Sanjeev Abhyankar joining the judges panel, Yuva Sur Sartaj will be an exhilarating experience for Hindustani classical singers, to not only showcase their skills but also gain invaluable exposure. In fact, the shortlisted participants will also receive mentorship support, further strengthening Dedhia Music Foundation's unwavering commitment to foster a rich musical heritage in India and preserve this timeless art for generations to come.

Aatish Dedhia, Founder of Dedhia Music Foundation shared, “In an age in which most talent shows focus on western music, we at Dedhia Music Foundation want to nurture young minds in our country’s rich musical heritage. Through Yuva Sur Sartaj we want to bring the focus back to the beauty and depth of Hindustani Classical Music and encourage the youth to continue to dedicate themselves to the art.”

The competition will be divided into three stages – Call for Entries, Virtual Audition and finally the Grand Finale at Nehru Auditorium in Mumbai on October 15, 2024, which will also be live-streamed across all social media channels. The call for entries is currently open on https://yuvasursartaj.in/ and interested participants can register on the website.

Speaking on the launch of Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024, well-known Hindustani classical vocalist of the Patiala Gharana, Mrs. Kaushiki Chakraborty shared, “Yuva Sur Sartaj is a beautiful initiative by Dedhia Music Foundation to preserve and celebrate India’s rich musical heritage. I am incredibly proud to be part of this and hope to inspire the younger generations to embrace, learn, and grow in this beautiful tradition and cultivate a profound connection with our rich musical legacy.”

Winners of Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024 will not only receive cash prizes, but also financial support to continue their classical vocal training and mentorship. There will be three prizes in each age group, 15-22 years and 23-30 years. While the winner will receive Rs.1,50,000 along with an additional Rs.1,50,000 for mentorship, the 1st runner up will receive Rs.1,00,000 plus Rs.1,00,000 for mentorship, and finally the 2nd runner up will receive Rs.50,000 plus Rs.50,000 for mentorship.

Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, a prestigious institution dedicated to Indian classical music education, is partnering as the official music institute partner for Yuva Sur Sartaj 2024.

