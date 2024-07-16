RadioandMusic
News |  16 Jul 2024

Camelphat takes centre stage with stellar lineup at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: As the summer heats up, so does the action at Pacha Ibiza, where Camelphat continues to redefine Tuesday nights with their must-see weekly residency. On July 16, the tastemaking duo returns, fresh off a phenomenal evening with Mind Against, ready to bring their unparalleled energy and DJing finesse to the legendary venue.

Celebrated for their Grammy-nominated hit 'Cola' and the chart-topping 'Panic Room', Camelphat has firmly established themselves as one of the most trusted production duos in the game. Their recent remix of Vintage Culture and MAGNUS' single 'Nothing Ever Changes' solidifies this status, adding a fresh twist to the beloved melodic techno sound.

This Tuesday, Camelphat is not just the headliner but the heartbeat of the night, orchestrating an exuberant evening that melds the UK duo's signature upbeat sound with that of their handpicked lineup. The duo will be joined by the melodic and techno stylings of Italy's Fideles, with additional supporting sets from Maga, Tim Engelhardt and Sean Doron.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

