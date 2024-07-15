Yashraj drops explosive new EP ‘Meri Jaan Pehle Naach'

MUMBAI: The groundbreaking Indian hip-hop artist and rap sensation, Yashraj, finally drops his much anticipated project, his newest EP titled ‘MERI JAAN PEHLE NAACH’. Bringing a 180-degree flip in soundscape with this alt-disco EP to the Indian music scene, Yashraj unleashes his beast mode and drops banger after banger with this unique and stimulating record.

Following the successful release of 3 tracks from the EP previously, namely ‘Daae / Baae’, ‘GABBAR’ and ‘Kaayda / Faayda’, the genre-bending artist has uncovered four new tracks today as part of his fourth independently released EP from his discography. Exploring a dramatic shift in soundscape, ‘MERI JAAN PEHLE NAACH’ sees Yashraj delve deep into his primal self, channelling his disco grooves that have subconsciously shaped his artistic journey. The EP is a testament to Yashraj’s introspectively confident writing, intricate vocal layers, and innovative production choices, which take you back in time as hip-hop meets disco, blending nostalgia with a contemporary and futuristic edge.

Talking about this brilliant record, Yashraj expresses, “This EP is an intrusive thought taking shape into reality. Truly surrendered myself to paying a tribute to the sound and the innovators that did it before me by creating ‘MERI JAAN PEHLE NAACH’. Felt like venturing into uncharted territory with a vibrant new palette, blending diverse sounds and emotions into a cohesive project. Pushing genre boundaries and collaborating with incredible producers, I’ve aimed to craft an innovative, genre-fluid experience. I’m excited for listeners to dive into this unique journey with me and this alternative disco sound and hope the EP will resonate well with them.”

Staying true to the essence of disco, Yashraj masterfully amalgamates his diverse musical influences while keeping the heart and groove of the project in the disco realm. ‘MERI JAAN PEHLE NAACH’ is a metamorphosis of Yashraj’s multifaceted sides and emotions, specifically challenging his ability to double down on his compositional instincts and become a better songwriter. The tracklist of the project includes a meticulous compilation of 7 incredible tracks – starting with the power packed track ‘GABBAR’, ‘Studio 29’, named after one of Bombay’s longest-running disco clubs, ‘Daae / Baae’, ‘Theme Music!’ with its immersive, lush and exhilarating sonics, ‘Kaayda / Faayda’ encapsulating Yashraj’s take on the reality of artists’ trying to stay profitable and ethical at the same time, self-produced track ‘Custom Fabric’ that spins the entire narrative of the EP, and finally the outro ‘F.G.H.M’, the most raw, intense and beautifully produced tracks on the entire project.

The full EP experience is now available for streaming across all leading platforms. ‘MERI JAAN PEHLE NAACH’ is more than just an ordinary record - it’s sonically diverse, with each track bringing a new sound into the mix, with its gritty, grand, energetic, lush and psychedelic sonics gradually revealing themselves as the EP is played on loop. All in all, the project showcases Yashraj’s evolution from a rapper to a versatile, well-rounded artist who remains grounded in the core values of hip-hop.

About Yashraj

Yashraj is a 24-year-old rapper, writer, and poet from Mumbai. As one of the fastest rising rappers in the game with multiple sold-out shows over the span of his career, he has mastered and proved his skills with his impeccable flow and poetic writing. His real, hard-hitting, and fact-stating lyrics, combined with his commitment towards his craft, have enabled him to constantly push the boundaries of the genre - via vocal tonality and novel productions.

These have been key characteristics of his tracks right from his debut EP ‘Azaad Hu Mein’, which was followed by his intimate sophomore EP ‘Takiya Kalaam’ and his subsequently released high energy EP titled ‘Ladke Convict’. Yashraj has also put out a host of qualitative singles namely - ‘Do Khidkiyaan’, ‘Kanipatu’, ‘Khel’, ‘Hausla’, ‘Galat / Sahi’, ‘complicated’, ‘Besabar’, ‘Raakh’, ‘Dhundhala’ – some released independently and others in collaboration with like-minded artists from the industry including Zaeden, Lost Stories and Nikita Gandhi among others. His song ‘Dhundhala’ has transcended boundaries to gain recognition globally, capturing hearts and playlists across the world. The track has amassed over 60 million global streams, charting across Pakistan, US, UK, Germany and China. Moreover, it has also made it on Spotify’s prestigious ‘Global Viral 50’ and ‘India Viral 50’ playlists. He also had his first music feature in a 2023 film with the release of ‘Ishq Nachaawe’ with Rashmeet Kaur and Karan Kanchan, in the movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. The song is the second most heard song from the music album of the film and was seen charting across India and Pakistan. The multi-talented artist also secured three song features on KSHMR’s megahit DHH album ‘KARAM’, marking a solid foray of the artist among some of the top hip-hop artists on the album.

Yashraj describes himself as a kid who’s more of himself on stage - creating and growing, as opposed to off-stage, as he spent most of his younger years performing and learning. Yashraj hones his art by elevating tracks in a manner that is symbolic of his own personality - honest, raw, earnest and true.

His willingness to not settle for or stick to one sound is evident from his distinctive flips and collaborations. Always stepping up with his game, Yashraj has performed at various events including NH7 Weekender, Mood Indigo, VH1 Supersonic, Red Bull Tour Bus, among others, that showcased his meticulous writing and knack for delivery. He also opened for G-Eazy in Bombay during his 3-city India tour which serves as his biggest performance till date as he performed in front of an audience of 6000+ people.