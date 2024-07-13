Father-son duo Daler Mehndi and Gurdeep Mehndi perform together for the first time at the grand Ambani wedding

MUMBAI: Gurdeep and Daler Mehndi electrified the Ambani celebration, making hosts and guests alike groove to their irresistible beats. The crowd was in high spirits, dancing joyously to the vibrant Punjabi dhol and infectious music doled out by the dynamic father-son duo.

Celebrities were caught up in the fervor, but it was the live-wire Ranveer Singh who truly stole the show. Unable to resist the magnetic pull of the performance, he leaped onto the stage, joining Gurdeep and Daler Paaji in a thrilling dance-off that had everyone cheering and on their feet. The duos performance ensured that the night was a whirlwind of music, dance, and unparalleled energy, making it an unforgettable event.

Despite both being well-loved and longstanding figures in the industry, this was the first time the father-son duo came together to perform on stage.

Gurdeep Mehndi expressed his joy, stating, "It was a great feeling to sing with my father, the legendary Daler Mehndi for the first time at Anant and Radhika’s wedding. I would like to congratulate the newlyweds and am happy to see our fans rejoicing seeing me and my dad perform together. Hopefully, we could expect more such energetic performances together."

Gurdeep Mehndi is one of the only musician who performed twice in the Ambani wedding. We can see him and his father performing to hardcore Punjabi tracks ‘Gud naal ishq mitha’, ‘tunak tunak tun’, ‘na na na re’ and many more Punjabi chartbusters.