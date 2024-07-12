RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jul 2024 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Nijjar's Electrifying Track 'Accounts' Conquers the Music industry with 14M+ Views and trending all across globe

MUMBAI: The music world is abuzz with excitement as Nijjar, a rising star in the industry, collaborates with the legendary Yo Yo Honey Singh for their latest track. Renowned for his significant influence on Indian hip-hop, Yo Yo Honey Singh returns with his signature style, delivering catchy beats, unique rap flows, and a seamless blend of Hindi, Punjabi, and English lyrics. His music has consistently topped charts, including the prestigious BBC Asian charts.

This newly released song is a hip-hop delight, radiating pure joy and infectious energy, making it the perfect anthem for the 'Gedi Route.' The lyrics celebrate a flashy and extravagant lifestyle, portraying the singer as a party enthusiast. With music produced by Deep Jandu, the track is both catchy and groovy, featuring dynamic elements like drums and guitar that add depth to the sound. This vibrant musical experience is sure to have listeners hitting the repeat button.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Nijjar shared, "Collaborating with Yo Yo Honey Singh has been an incredible journey. His energy and vision are unmatched, and we are excited to share this track with the world. It's all about having fun and living life to the fullest."

The song has already made a significant impact, trending on YouTube Music Canada and India, and securing a spot on Instagram Reels. This track not only marks the triumphant return of Honey Singh but also highlights Nijjar's ascent as a prominent figure in Punjabi Pop.

In addition to this stellar collaboration, Believe Artist Services has played a crucial role as the digital partner, ensuring the track's wide-reaching digital presence and success.

Tags
Yo Yo Honey Singh Nijjar Accounts music Singer
Related news
 | 12 Jul 2024

Viral phonk producer/award-winning violinist THMPSN taps Brazilian Phonk vocalists Dragon Boys for new single 'Violino Da Bruxaria'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Australia and now based in Las Vegas, THMPSN is a multifaceted Phonk producer, DJ, and violinist.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

&friends unites with the legendary Bob Sinclar & Zakes Bantwini for 'Love Generation Reimagined'

Global afro-house collective &friends continues its meteoric rise, collaborating with legendary French record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar and GRAMMY Award-winning South African artist Zakes Bantwini to reimagine the iconic hit

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Monsoon Melodies with these special music players

MUMBAI: Welcome this year's monsoon with anemos' music players collection, where nature's symphony meets the art of music. This collection brings out the best in every note, ensuring that you experience the full depth and richness of these rain-inspired melodies.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Dynamic duo KhoslaRaghu announces new single 'Nazaare,' a tribute to travel and friendship

MUMBAI: KhoslaRaghu, known for their infectious beats and heartfelt melodies, has won the hearts of over 500k monthly listeners worldwide.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

KING set to embark on his epic "Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour" across 8 Indian cities

MUMBAI: KING is all geared up to take over the nation with his much anticipated "Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour." Spanning across 8 of India's most vibrant cities, this tour promises to be a celebration of KING’s latest sonic endeavour and hip-hop.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

IPRS Champions Copyright Management at WIPO Mentorship Programme in Bangladesh Advocates for Strong Copyright Management and Creator Rights in the region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Bacardi India announces Radhika Tomar as Director of Human Resources India (INDSEA)

MUMBAI:  Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more

top# 5 articles

1
Yo Yo Honey Singh and Nijjar's Electrifying Track 'Accounts' Conquers the Music industry with 14M+ Views and trending all across globe

MUMBAI: The music world is abuzz with excitement as Nijjar, a rising star in the industry, collaborates with the legendary Yo Yo Honey Singh for...read more

2
UK based artist Nika D and Ikka release new track "Bombay Moves"

MUMBAI: UK grime pioneer Nika D has joined forces with Indian rapper Ikka for the track "Bombay Moves," part of his innovative Trading Roots project...read more

3
Shalmali is back with her new song, "Follow"

MUMBAI: The much-awaited single "Follow" by renowned composers Bhumika Anantharaman and Shalmali Kholgade is set to release today, July 12, 2024....read more

4
Dikshant announces "Befikra" – A Captivating new single embracing the Spirit of Wanderlust

MUMBAI: Renowned for his melodic voice and powerful musical prowess, Dikshant has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry,...read more

5
&friends unites with the legendary Bob Sinclar & Zakes Bantwini for 'Love Generation Reimagined'

Global afro-house collective &friends continues its meteoric rise, collaborating with legendary French record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games