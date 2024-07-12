Viral phonk producer/award-winning violinist THMPSN taps Brazilian Phonk vocalists Dragon Boys for new single 'Violino Da Bruxaria'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Australia and now based in Las Vegas, THMPSN is a multifaceted Phonk producer, DJ, and violinist. His musical journey began with classical training and international tours, performing at prestigious venues such as Dvorak Hall in Prague and Rheingoldhalle in Mannheim, as well as opening the Australian embassy in Berlin and lecturing at the French Conservatory of Music. After relocating to the United States, THMPSN gained prominence as a viral content creator, building the YouTube channels of fitness icons Bradley Martyn and Calum Von Moger (while using their videos to promote his house bangers) and increasing his own fame with viral violin clips. As a one-of-a-kind individual, THMSPN is now channeling his talents into exploring new genres and ventures.

Last month, THMPSN kicked off this new artistic era with “Nicole Aniston,” an official collaboration with Memphis hip-hop legend Kingpin Skinny Pimp, who has become the heaviest sampled artist in the entire phonk genre. Named after the adult film star (who also recorded vocals on the track), “Nicole Aniston” is a drift phonk banger that combines the genre’s signature aesthetic with elegant string arrangements.

Watch: "NICOLE ANISTON" official music video

Today, the artist unveils “VIOLINO DA BRUXARIA,” a dynamic collaboration with Brazilian phonk duo Dragon Boys that blends traditional Brazilian rhythms with dark, atmospheric phonk elements for a transportive sonic journey.

It is fitting decision that Dragon Boys - renowned for their electrifying live performances and innovative use of samba and bossa nova influences - have teamed up with THMPSN, whose reputation for producing hauntingly immersive tracks with heavy basslines has earned him a dedicated following in the underground phonk scene.

The seamless sonic fit between the two artist projects is evident on “VIOLINO DA BRUXARIA,” which is backdropped by traditional Brazilian percussion elements that provide a rich, textured atmosphere - a presentation that complements the track’s brooding phonk aesthetics. The song also features deep, propulsive bass lines, an infectious rhythm that drives the track forward as it incorporates distorted vocal samples from Dragon Boys - a combination that provides the track with a gritty edge.

Together, THMPSN and Dragon Boys have crafted a track that seamlessly merges the raw energy of phonk with the vibrant, pulsating spirit of Brazilian music

The collaboration coincides with the release of a vibrant, THMPSN-directed music video - a visual accompaniment that evokes the spirit of the Fast and Furious movies by highlighting the symbiotic relationship between Phonk music and car culture. The video showcases vivid colors and lively scenes of dancers surrounding the iconic1966 fastback Holley Mustang. With energetic performances and dynamic choreography reminiscent of Brazilian music videos, it creates a visually stunning and exhilarating experience, capturing the essence of both the music and the automotive world.