RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jul 2024 19:47 |  By RnMTeam

Viral phonk producer/award-winning violinist THMPSN taps Brazilian Phonk vocalists Dragon Boys for new single 'Violino Da Bruxaria'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Australia and now based in Las Vegas, THMPSN is a multifaceted Phonk producer, DJ, and violinist. His musical journey began with classical training and international tours, performing at prestigious venues such as Dvorak Hall in Prague and Rheingoldhalle in Mannheim, as well as opening the Australian embassy in Berlin and lecturing at the French Conservatory of Music. After relocating to the United States, THMPSN gained prominence as a viral content creator, building the YouTube channels of fitness icons Bradley Martyn and Calum Von Moger (while using their videos to promote his house bangers) and increasing his own fame with viral violin clips. As a one-of-a-kind individual, THMSPN is now channeling his talents into exploring new genres and ventures.

Last month, THMPSN kicked off this new artistic era with “Nicole Aniston,” an official collaboration with Memphis hip-hop legend Kingpin Skinny Pimp, who has become the heaviest sampled artist in the entire phonk genre. Named after the adult film star (who also recorded vocals on the track), “Nicole Aniston” is a drift phonk banger that combines the genre’s signature aesthetic with elegant string arrangements.

Watch: "NICOLE ANISTON" official music video

Today, the artist unveils “VIOLINO DA BRUXARIA,” a dynamic collaboration with Brazilian phonk duo Dragon Boys that blends traditional Brazilian rhythms with dark, atmospheric phonk elements for a transportive sonic journey.

It is fitting decision that Dragon Boys - renowned for their electrifying live performances and innovative use of samba and bossa nova influences - have teamed up with THMPSN, whose reputation for producing hauntingly immersive tracks with heavy basslines has earned him a dedicated following in the underground phonk scene.

The seamless sonic fit between the two artist projects is evident on “VIOLINO DA BRUXARIA,” which is backdropped by traditional Brazilian percussion elements that provide a rich, textured atmosphere - a presentation that complements the track’s brooding phonk aesthetics. The song also features deep, propulsive bass lines, an infectious rhythm that drives the track forward as it incorporates distorted vocal samples from Dragon Boys - a combination that provides the track with a gritty edge.

Together, THMPSN and Dragon Boys have crafted a track that seamlessly merges the raw energy of phonk with the vibrant, pulsating spirit of Brazilian music

The collaboration coincides with the release of a vibrant, THMPSN-directed music video - a visual accompaniment that evokes the spirit of the Fast and Furious movies by highlighting the symbiotic relationship between Phonk music and car culture. The video showcases vivid colors and lively scenes of dancers surrounding the iconic1966 fastback Holley Mustang. With energetic performances and dynamic choreography reminiscent of Brazilian music videos, it creates a visually stunning and exhilarating experience, capturing the essence of both the music and the automotive world.

 

Tags
Violino Da Bruxaria Dragon Boys music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Jul 2024

&friends unites with the legendary Bob Sinclar & Zakes Bantwini for 'Love Generation Reimagined'

Global afro-house collective &friends continues its meteoric rise, collaborating with legendary French record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar and GRAMMY Award-winning South African artist Zakes Bantwini to reimagine the iconic hit

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Monsoon Melodies with these special music players

MUMBAI: Welcome this year's monsoon with anemos' music players collection, where nature's symphony meets the art of music. This collection brings out the best in every note, ensuring that you experience the full depth and richness of these rain-inspired melodies.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Dynamic duo KhoslaRaghu announces new single 'Nazaare,' a tribute to travel and friendship

MUMBAI: KhoslaRaghu, known for their infectious beats and heartfelt melodies, has won the hearts of over 500k monthly listeners worldwide.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

KING set to embark on his epic "Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour" across 8 Indian cities

MUMBAI: KING is all geared up to take over the nation with his much anticipated "Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour." Spanning across 8 of India's most vibrant cities, this tour promises to be a celebration of KING’s latest sonic endeavour and hip-hop.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Dikshant announces "Befikra" – A Captivating new single embracing the Spirit of Wanderlust

MUMBAI: Renowned for his melodic voice and powerful musical prowess, Dikshant has become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, captivating over 2 million monthly listeners.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

IPRS Champions Copyright Management at WIPO Mentorship Programme in Bangladesh Advocates for Strong Copyright Management and Creator Rights in the region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Bacardi India announces Radhika Tomar as Director of Human Resources India (INDSEA)

MUMBAI:  Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more

top# 5 articles

1
Viral phonk producer/award-winning violinist THMPSN taps Brazilian Phonk vocalists Dragon Boys for new single 'Violino Da Bruxaria'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Australia and now based in Las Vegas, THMPSN is a multifaceted Phonk producer, DJ, and violinist. His musical journey began...read more

2
&friends unites with the legendary Bob Sinclar & Zakes Bantwini for 'Love Generation Reimagined'

Global afro-house collective &friends continues its meteoric rise, collaborating with legendary French record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar and...read more

3
Faithless announce huge lead single ‘Find A Way’ ft. Suli Breaks and reveal title for forthcoming album Champion Sound

MUMBAI: Following their recent sell-out UK/EU tour, and headline performance at Glastonbury, today Faithless unveil the title of their forthcoming...read more

4
Dynamic duo KhoslaRaghu announces new single 'Nazaare,' a tribute to travel and friendship

MUMBAI: KhoslaRaghu, known for their infectious beats and heartfelt melodies, has won the hearts of over 500k monthly listeners worldwide. Their...read more

5
Retched release new single 'Horrific'

MUMBAI: US thrash metal project Retched have released a new version of the track Horrific with a refreshed production by David DerMinasian.David had...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games