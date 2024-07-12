UK based artist Nika D and Ikka release new track "Bombay Moves"

MUMBAI: UK grime pioneer Nika D has joined forces with Indian rapper Ikka for the track "Bombay Moves," part of his innovative Trading Roots project. This collaboration blends UK grime with Indian culture, creating a unique and energetic sound.

Nika D's rapid-fire flow meshes seamlessly with Ikka's distinctive vocal style, resulting in a track that is both authentic and forward-thinking. Ikka, known for his raw energy and lyrical prowess in India's underground hip-hop scene, adds depth and complexity with his powerful delivery and clever wordplay. Speaking about collaborating with Ikka, Nika D says " “I first heard of Ikka through the Dutch rap collective Dope D.O.D. who I’ve worked and toured with many times. I love how versatile Ikka’s approach to music is and his ability to kill any beat he touches. We started working on the track last winter and shared ideas until we finally came up with Bombay Moves, we shot the video in Mumbai in February with Lost Films.”

Ikka has been a prominent figure in the Indian music scene, blending traditional Indian sounds with modern hip-hop influences. His collaborations with top artists like Karsh Kale and Raghu Dixit have solidified his status as a leading figure in Indian hip-hop. Speaking about his collaboration with Nika D, Ikka says " "I'm thrilled to be working with Nika D on this track," adds Ikka. "His energy and flow are infectious, and I think our styles complement each other perfectly. This track is about embracing our shared cultural heritage and pushing the boundaries of what grime can be."

"Bombay Moves," released on Bad Medic Records on July 12th, 2024, exemplifies Nika D's versatility as an artist and his commitment to bridging the gap between UK grime and Indian culture through the Trading Roots project.