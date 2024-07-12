RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jul 2024 18:23 |  By RnMTeam

UK based artist Nika D and Ikka release new track "Bombay Moves"

MUMBAI: UK grime pioneer Nika D has joined forces with Indian rapper Ikka for the track "Bombay Moves," part of his innovative Trading Roots project. This collaboration blends UK grime with Indian culture, creating a unique and energetic sound.

Nika D's rapid-fire flow meshes seamlessly with Ikka's distinctive vocal style, resulting in a track that is both authentic and forward-thinking. Ikka, known for his raw energy and lyrical prowess in India's underground hip-hop scene, adds depth and complexity with his powerful delivery and clever wordplay. Speaking about collaborating with Ikka, Nika D says " “I first heard of Ikka through the Dutch rap collective Dope D.O.D. who I’ve worked and toured with many times. I love how versatile Ikka’s approach to music is and his ability to kill any beat he touches. We started working on the track last winter and shared ideas until we finally came up with Bombay Moves, we shot the video in Mumbai in February with Lost Films.”

Ikka has been a prominent figure in the Indian music scene, blending traditional Indian sounds with modern hip-hop influences. His collaborations with top artists like Karsh Kale and Raghu Dixit have solidified his status as a leading figure in Indian hip-hop. Speaking about his collaboration with Nika D, Ikka says " "I'm thrilled to be working with Nika D on this track," adds Ikka. "His energy and flow are infectious, and I think our styles complement each other perfectly. This track is about embracing our shared cultural heritage and pushing the boundaries of what grime can be."

Nika D expressed his excitement about the collaboration, highlighting Ikka's talent and pioneering approach to the Indian scene. Ikka shared his enthusiasm, noting how their styles complement each other and how the track embraces their shared cultural heritage.

"Bombay Moves," released on Bad Medic Records on July 12th, 2024, exemplifies Nika D's versatility as an artist and his commitment to bridging the gap between UK grime and Indian culture through the Trading Roots project.

Tags
Ikka Nika D Bombay Moves music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Jul 2024

Viral phonk producer/award-winning violinist THMPSN taps Brazilian Phonk vocalists Dragon Boys for new single 'Violino Da Bruxaria'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Australia and now based in Las Vegas, THMPSN is a multifaceted Phonk producer, DJ, and violinist.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

&friends unites with the legendary Bob Sinclar & Zakes Bantwini for 'Love Generation Reimagined'

Global afro-house collective &friends continues its meteoric rise, collaborating with legendary French record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar and GRAMMY Award-winning South African artist Zakes Bantwini to reimagine the iconic hit

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Monsoon Melodies with these special music players

MUMBAI: Welcome this year's monsoon with anemos' music players collection, where nature's symphony meets the art of music. This collection brings out the best in every note, ensuring that you experience the full depth and richness of these rain-inspired melodies.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

Dynamic duo KhoslaRaghu announces new single 'Nazaare,' a tribute to travel and friendship

MUMBAI: KhoslaRaghu, known for their infectious beats and heartfelt melodies, has won the hearts of over 500k monthly listeners worldwide.

read more
 | 12 Jul 2024

KING set to embark on his epic "Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour" across 8 Indian cities

MUMBAI: KING is all geared up to take over the nation with his much anticipated "Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour." Spanning across 8 of India's most vibrant cities, this tour promises to be a celebration of KING’s latest sonic endeavour and hip-hop.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

IPRS Champions Copyright Management at WIPO Mentorship Programme in Bangladesh Advocates for Strong Copyright Management and Creator Rights in the region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Bacardi India announces Radhika Tomar as Director of Human Resources India (INDSEA)

MUMBAI:  Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more

top# 5 articles

1
Viral phonk producer/award-winning violinist THMPSN taps Brazilian Phonk vocalists Dragon Boys for new single 'Violino Da Bruxaria'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Australia and now based in Las Vegas, THMPSN is a multifaceted Phonk producer, DJ, and violinist. His musical journey began...read more

2
Wynk celebrates the release of Akshay Kumar starrer “Sarfira” with Rs 1/- subscription of Wynk premium

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India's leading music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today made live a unique offer for music fanatics in...read more

3
&friends unites with the legendary Bob Sinclar & Zakes Bantwini for 'Love Generation Reimagined'

Global afro-house collective &friends continues its meteoric rise, collaborating with legendary French record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar and...read more

4
Faithless announce huge lead single ‘Find A Way’ ft. Suli Breaks and reveal title for forthcoming album Champion Sound

MUMBAI: Following their recent sell-out UK/EU tour, and headline performance at Glastonbury, today Faithless unveil the title of their forthcoming...read more

5
Dynamic duo KhoslaRaghu announces new single 'Nazaare,' a tribute to travel and friendship

MUMBAI: KhoslaRaghu, known for their infectious beats and heartfelt melodies, has won the hearts of over 500k monthly listeners worldwide. Their...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games