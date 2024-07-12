Shalmali is back with her new song, "Follow"

MUMBAI: The much-awaited single "Follow" by renowned composers Bhumika Anantharaman and Shalmali Kholgade is set to release today, July 12, 2024.
This musical collaboration stands out as a perfect blend of Tamil and Marathi cultures and languages and highlights the rich diversity and unity of India’s musical heritage. "Follow" takes listeners on a journey where two very different cultural traditions meet.
The song's heart is captured in the melody, "Where you go, I follow," which expresses unbreakable devotion and passionate efforts. This sentence resonates strongly with listeners who find meaning in various contexts. “Meeting Bhumika and Pixl was serendipitous; our mutual love for Afrobeat sparked an instant connection.
When she shared, 'Where you go, I follow,' I knew we had something special. We envisioned blending Tamil and Marathi, making music the song's essence without saying it outright. It's become a prayer for me, deeply spiritual." - Shalmali "'Follow' is a remarkable fusion of Tamil and Marathi cultures and languages.
With its chorus, 'Where you go, I follow,' the song invites varied interpretations, resonating with our shared love for music. Created in upper Himachal Pradesh, the track merges Afro, Amapiano, and Kutthu Paatu influences, capturing a beautiful blend of ideologies and musical genres." – Bhumika The combination of Marathi and Tamil ideas in "Follow" results in a unique soundscape that is both familiar and refreshingly new.
The song not only celebrates the artists' cultural roots but also aims to unite people through the universal language of music. "Follow" is now available on all major streaming platforms.
MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more
MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more
MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more
MUMBAI: Hailing from Australia and now based in Las Vegas, THMPSN is a multifaceted Phonk producer, DJ, and violinist. His musical journey began...read more
MUMBAI: Brazilian superstar Anitta brought her high-octane live performance back to Pacha Ibiza last night, delivering her second tour de force set...read more
MUMBAI: UK grime pioneer Nika D has joined forces with Indian rapper Ikka for the track "Bombay Moves," part of his innovative Trading Roots project...read more
MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India's leading music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today made live a unique offer for music fanatics in...read more
Global afro-house collective &friends continues its meteoric rise, collaborating with legendary French record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar and...read more