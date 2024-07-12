Shalmali is back with her new song, "Follow"

MUMBAI: The much-awaited single "Follow" by renowned composers Bhumika Anantharaman and Shalmali Kholgade is set to release today, July 12, 2024.

This musical collaboration stands out as a perfect blend of Tamil and Marathi cultures and languages and highlights the rich diversity and unity of India’s musical heritage. "Follow" takes listeners on a journey where two very different cultural traditions meet.

The song's heart is captured in the melody, "Where you go, I follow," which expresses unbreakable devotion and passionate efforts. This sentence resonates strongly with listeners who find meaning in various contexts. “Meeting Bhumika and Pixl was serendipitous; our mutual love for Afrobeat sparked an instant connection.

When she shared, 'Where you go, I follow,' I knew we had something special. We envisioned blending Tamil and Marathi, making music the song's essence without saying it outright. It's become a prayer for me, deeply spiritual." - Shalmali "'Follow' is a remarkable fusion of Tamil and Marathi cultures and languages.

With its chorus, 'Where you go, I follow,' the song invites varied interpretations, resonating with our shared love for music. Created in upper Himachal Pradesh, the track merges Afro, Amapiano, and Kutthu Paatu influences, capturing a beautiful blend of ideologies and musical genres." – Bhumika The combination of Marathi and Tamil ideas in "Follow" results in a unique soundscape that is both familiar and refreshingly new.

The song not only celebrates the artists' cultural roots but also aims to unite people through the universal language of music. "Follow" is now available on all major streaming platforms.