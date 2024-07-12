RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jul 2024 19:06 |  By RnMTeam

Anitta completes summer set at Pacha Ibiza with second stunning show

MUMBAI: Brazilian superstar Anitta brought her high-octane live performance back to Pacha Ibiza last night, delivering her second tour de force set in just as many weeks. Building on the success of her July 1 show, Anitta's Latin-reggaeton sound and unmistakable stage presence hit the sweet spot once again, leaving fans in a state of musical bliss.

Anitta's soaring reputation has given fans high expectations for her live show and last night's performance proved they are nothing short of justified. The energy on stage was immense, and when matched by the audience's enthusiasm, the entire club was simply electric. Anitta’s tight choreography and fluid dance moves not only complemented but elevated the productions from her recent Funk Generation LP to new heights, showcasing her talent in each and every beat. The evening left guests buzzing, dialling in a new flavour for Pacha Ibiza's legendary summer season.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Tags
Pacha Ibiza Anitta Jason Derulo Tyga Peggy Gou HUGEL Roger Sanchez ANOTR Diplo
Related news
 | 05 Jul 2024

Andrea Oliva and Cloonee to go back-to-back in exclusive show at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Friday nights at Pacha Ibiza with Music On are reaching new heights, as the internationally acclaimed Andrea Oliva is set to go back-to-back with the enigmatic Cloonee on July 5.

read more
 | 05 Jul 2024

Sol +1: Amsterdam Phenom Job Jobse joins this Sunday at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Amsterdam's Job Jobse is officially joining Solomun at Pacha Ibiza this Sunday, marking a high point in a summer season already brimming with marquee bookings.

read more
 | 02 Jul 2024

Brazilian singer Anitta kicks off duo of live shows at Pacha Ibiza on 1st July

The award-winning Brazilian singer will perform at Pacha Ibiza on July 1 and July 8 .Expect sizzlin' Latin vibes to meet boosted reggaeton beats when Anitta hits the stage. Elevate your night with VIP and Priority Entry

read more
 | 02 Jul 2024

James Blake to transform Pacha Ibiza with exclusive DJ set

MUMBAI: Renowned for his personal blend of electronic productions and emotional depth, Britain's James Blake is set to take over Pacha Ibiza with an exclusive DJ set on July 3.

read more
 | 27 Jun 2024

Musical icon Grace Jones to ignite Pacha Ibiza with rare performance

MUMBAI: The one and only Grace Jones is coming to Pacha Ibiza, treating those in attendance on June 29 to an exclusive live performance from the musical icon.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

IPRS Champions Copyright Management at WIPO Mentorship Programme in Bangladesh Advocates for Strong Copyright Management and Creator Rights in the region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Bacardi India announces Radhika Tomar as Director of Human Resources India (INDSEA)

MUMBAI:  Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more

top# 5 articles

1
Viral phonk producer/award-winning violinist THMPSN taps Brazilian Phonk vocalists Dragon Boys for new single 'Violino Da Bruxaria'

MUMBAI: Hailing from Australia and now based in Las Vegas, THMPSN is a multifaceted Phonk producer, DJ, and violinist. His musical journey began...read more

2
UK based artist Nika D and Ikka release new track "Bombay Moves"

MUMBAI: UK grime pioneer Nika D has joined forces with Indian rapper Ikka for the track "Bombay Moves," part of his innovative Trading Roots project...read more

3
Wynk celebrates the release of Akshay Kumar starrer “Sarfira” with Rs 1/- subscription of Wynk premium

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India's leading music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today made live a unique offer for music fanatics in...read more

4
&friends unites with the legendary Bob Sinclar & Zakes Bantwini for 'Love Generation Reimagined'

Global afro-house collective &friends continues its meteoric rise, collaborating with legendary French record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar and...read more

5
Faithless announce huge lead single ‘Find A Way’ ft. Suli Breaks and reveal title for forthcoming album Champion Sound

MUMBAI: Following their recent sell-out UK/EU tour, and headline performance at Glastonbury, today Faithless unveil the title of their forthcoming...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games