Anitta completes summer set at Pacha Ibiza with second stunning show

MUMBAI: Brazilian superstar Anitta brought her high-octane live performance back to Pacha Ibiza last night, delivering her second tour de force set in just as many weeks. Building on the success of her July 1 show, Anitta's Latin-reggaeton sound and unmistakable stage presence hit the sweet spot once again, leaving fans in a state of musical bliss.

Anitta's soaring reputation has given fans high expectations for her live show and last night's performance proved they are nothing short of justified. The energy on stage was immense, and when matched by the audience's enthusiasm, the entire club was simply electric. Anitta’s tight choreography and fluid dance moves not only complemented but elevated the productions from her recent Funk Generation LP to new heights, showcasing her talent in each and every beat. The evening left guests buzzing, dialling in a new flavour for Pacha Ibiza's legendary summer season.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.