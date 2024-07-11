From 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana' To ’Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge': How B Praak is bringing older classics to newer generation

MUMBAI: When it comes to flawlessly recreating old classics, the name that first pops-up in our mind is of the power performer B Praak, who has breathed new life into classics like ‘Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee’, ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana’ and the latest 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' by giving his own twists to them. While recreations are usually criticised, B Praak's renditions have been celebrated across the country as his version of the classics have resonated well with the newer generation.
His song ‘Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge’ from ‘Animal’ became a sensation. Even today, it is one of the most revisited songs. His song ‘Ranjha’ from ‘Shershaah’ became the second most streamed song in 2021 on Spotify India, proving his musical prowess. ‘Ranjha’ touched the hearts of audiences, making them feel every single emotion conveyed in the song, and it continues to give goosebumps to his listeners. Over the years, the singer-composer has established himself as a hit machine. In fact, his debut album 'Zohrajabeen' was a huge hit with its title track recording 100 million views on YouTube.
Now, B Praak has something very exciting in store for his audiences. Recently, he posted on social media announcing a new song. This announcement has left his fans glued to their phones, eagerly awaiting more details about the upcoming release. The anticipation is palpable as fans look forward to experiencing yet another masterpiece from B Praak.
