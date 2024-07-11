RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jul 2024 13:34 |  By RnMTeam

Lee Brice releases Rowdy music video with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters for Summer hit “Drinkin’ Buddies” exclusively with PEOPLE.com

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum selling artist, Lee Brice, along with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters have set the tone for the summer with their hit track, “Drinkin’ Buddies.” The single is currently climbing the Country radio charts and was Mediabase’s #1 most added song upon impact, with an impressive 109 first weeks adds. Today, they have released the feel-good music video for the track exclusively with People.com - showing the three stars coming together to let loose and celebrate the folks we lean on.

Fans can see Lee out on the road this year playing some of Country music's biggest festivals, joining Dierks Bentley for select dates of his Gravel and Gold Tour, along with his solo shows. For tour dates and tickets, please visit LeeBrice.com.

About Lee Brice:

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 3.7 billion on-demand streams, and over 4 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He has reached the #1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP’s 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don’t Dance," "Drinking Class," “Rumor," “I Hope You’re Happy Now," “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee’s album, Hey World, has been certified Platinum and features several multi-Platinum selling hits. Lee kicked off 2024 with an intimate acoustic tour, the Me & My Guitar Tour, and recently released his latest single, "Drinkin’ Buddies" with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters.

