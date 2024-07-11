Have you watched Ishq Vishk Rebound yet? Here’s a list of romantic OTT shows and audio series this monsoon to binge

MUMBAI: Monsoon and romance have an undeniable connection, don’t they? What better way to celebrate this bond than by watching a fresh rom-com at a cinema near you? Ishq Vishk Rebound has hit theaters, offering its peppy love story. Before you immerse yourself in this cinematic treat, why not explore a treasure chest of the finest romance-centric OTT series and audio series available across various platforms?

Here’s a list specially curated for die-hard romantics:

Shaadi Ke Baad (Pocket FM)

Arohi, who had experienced an incident worse than death for any girl, hadn't even recovered from the trauma when she received another piece of news that shook her to the core. Her father and stepmother had decided on her marriage to a wealthy but physically challenged man without even consulting her. Although Arohi clearly refused to marry him, her father and stepmother imposed a condition that forced her to reconsider her decision. What was that condition? What incident had occurred with Arohi? Tune into Shaadi Ke Baad, only on Pocket FM.

Ishq Vishk Rebound (In theaters)

Raghav, Sanya, and Sahir have been friends since childhood. As they age, Sanya falls for Sahir and Raghav concentrates on his love for writing. But as luck would have it, Sanya and Sahir break up and Raghav is left mending two broken hearts. At its heart 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a coming-of-age tale - that asks difficult taboo questions- Are rebound relationships really a curse? Is there such a thing as a bro code? And is it not okay to kiss your best friend? 'Coz what if they are your soul mate? Is it true love even if it just sticks to the rules and never breaks them?

Pyaar, Yaar aur Dhoka (Pocket FM)

Gungun's life gets disrupted after she learns about the affair between her husband Pratham Saheb Zada and her sister Munmun. Gungun Mathur divorces her husband, and after five years of hard work, she returns as a big lawyer. Unknowingly, Saheb is his client. Will both of them come closer, or will Gungun ruin Saheb’s empire? To find out, listen to Pyaar Yaar Aur Dhoka on Pocket FM.

Baarish (Jio Cinema)

Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi star in this heartwarming tale of love set around monsoons. The web series follows Anuj, a wealthy business magnate, and Gauravi, a simple Maharashtrian girl. When the two opposite personalities cross paths, they never expect to become husband and wife. But, life has other plans, as circumstances lead them to get married. After spending time with each other, the two lost souls kindle a liking, and cupid strikes as they slowly fall in love. If you are in the mood for an old-school love story, Baarish is your go-to pick!

Modern Love Mumbai (Amazon Prime Video)

This collection presents six unique narratives set in Mumbai, each exploring the experiences of individuals navigating the challenges of life, love, and loss in the city. Directed by six renowned creators—Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Nupur Ashthana, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Shonali Bose—Modern Love offers a realistic portrayal of urban life, making it a recommended watch for audiences of all ages.