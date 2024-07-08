'Kill' hits a high note with release of Energetic Album"

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated action thriller "Kill" is set to release on July 5th, 2024. Building on the excitement generated by the success of the single "Kaawaa Kaawaa," the entire album has been released today and is already resonating with audiences.

The music of "Kill" is an energetic blend of love ballads and songs that ignite inner strength. The album reflects themes of resilience and divine protection, meticulously developed by the composer, music supervisor, lyricist, and musicians. The album features four tracks: "Kaawaa Kaawaa," "Nikat," "Jaako Raakhe Saiyaan," and a dance version of "Nikat." Composed by Haroon Gavin and written by Siddhant Kaushal, these songs promise to enhance the film's narrative and offer an unforgettable musical experience.

"Kaawaa Kaawaa," a Punjabi track with a pop fusion, features vocals by Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Sanj V, and Shashwat Sachdev and includes debutant Lakshya in an intense fight sequence. "Nikat," a love ballad sung by Rekha Bhardwaj, stars Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala. "Jaako Raakhe Saiyaan" is a motivational song with powerful vocals.

The album also includes a dance version of "Nikat," sung by Shashwat Sachdev. Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor remarked, "The music of 'Kill' is a reflection of the rhythm and emotion we portray through the action of the film.

Kaawaa Kaawaa, Jaako Raakhe and Nikat - all encompass the love, intensity, and passion of the story. This is an exciting train ride, and I’m so grateful to the lyricists, composers, singers and Sony Music India for bringing its soul to life!" Producer Karan Johar said , “Just like the story, the performances and even the music of the film is absolutely "Killer". From the high spirited track 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' to the love ballad 'Nikat' and the upbeat 'Jaako Raakhe Saiyaan,' the music embodies the soul of this film.

Crafted with heartfelt dedication, we hope the music and the film resonates and touches hearts worldwide." Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat said, "Our goal was to craft a soundtrack that enhances the intense and emotional journey of the characters.

The album, created by exceptionally talented artists, significantly amplifies the film's action and emotional depth. Tracks like 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' and 'Jaako Raakhe Saiyaan' stand out this year, and I believe audiences will find them upbeat and electrifying." Debutant actor Lakshya shared, "This film holds immense significance for me. I feel music is the soul of the film, crafted by pioneers.

I hope audiences embrace these powerful tracks with the same passion we've poured into the film." Actor Raghav Juyal said, "The music of 'Kill' adds another layer of depth to the film. It's thrilling, emotional, and unforgettable. I'm excited to listen to it everywhere.

All the songs are perfect. 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' and 'Jaako Raakhe Saiyaan' are my personal favorites." Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala, "Kill" is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment banners.

"Kill" received global acclaim and is all set to release this friday. Kill’s complete album is out now, available at : Smi.lnk.to/Kill-album