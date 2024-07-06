Badal drops high-energy song "140" with GD47 and Yeah Proof from his debut album 'Not Your Type'

MUMBAI: Coming in hot after his last successful releases, Badal continues to amaze his audience with his latest hip-hop release "140," from Not Your Type album that features GD47, a rapper whose journey is as gripping as his verses from HUSTLE. The song captures the thrill of speed and the reckless embrace of a live-fast-die-young philosophy.

"140" video bursts with a vibrant energy and is shot in a pretty casual yet catchy way by Inflict. The video captures the frenetic energy of life on the edge with cars racing down the freeway in which Badal and GD47 bring the lyrics to life with their raw and captivating intensity. They move with a swaggering confidence, their every gesture is infused with energy, the spirit of rebellion and freedom that the song embodies.

Music by Yeah Proof is just as dynamic as the video. The track explodes with an infectious, hard-hitting energy from the first beat and has kept the meter high during the whole track.

It's a glimpse into a world where the only thing that matters is pushing the limits, a world where Badal and GD47 lead the charge by embracing speed and the thrill of the unknown.

Badal, known for his distinctive style shared his excitement about the track, "Creating '140' was exhilarating. It's about pushing boundaries and living life to the fullest. I believe it will resonate with anyone who lives life on the edge and embraces bold ambition." '140' is just a taste, a glimpse into the heart of my upcoming album, 'Not Your Type’ which i have made with all my heart keeping my roots and my expression in mind.

GD47, whose collaboration on "140" adds a unique dimension to the track, commented, "Working with Badal and Yeah Proof on this project was incredible. '140' captures raw energy that I surely believe will connect with fans of hip-hop everywhere." It's very important for me to stay true to my kind of music and that’s what I have made sure to do in 140 as well. In my rap section you will see the raw, unfiltered expression of my artistic voice.

Rohit Sobti, Curator of Artist First, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to present '140' as the first glimpse into Badal's upcoming album, Not Your Type. This track captures the essence of modern hip-hop and Swag of our artiste."

"140" promises to be a standout addition to the hip-hop scene. Check out the video below and let us know what you think about 140 in the comments and don’t forget to save this track in your playlists.