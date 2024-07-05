RadioandMusic
News |  05 Jul 2024 17:13 |  By RnMTeam

Nocui announces debut album Italian Robot with synth-led maximalism of 'Machine Power'

MUMBAI: Berlin-based producer and multi-instrumentalist NOCUI announces his debut album Italian Robot and releases synth-laden new single, ‘Machine Power’. The single arrives on all platforms 5th July via Shapeless Culture.

Drenched in synth-lead maximalism and cranking the retro-futurist energy of previous single ‘Give Up Control’ up a notch, ‘Machine Power’ is a beast of a track that fans of Daft Punk and Kavinsky will feel well at home with. Gargantuan leads, vocoder vox and machine funk are the order of the day in this explosive sonic landscape.

On ‘Machine Power’ we find the artist exploring the blurred lines of man and machine in an increasingly algorithmic era, the feeling of technological overwhelm brilliantly expressed through the maximalist aesthetic. The track reflects a key theme from NOCUI’s upcoming debut album Italian Robot, a concept piece tha delves deep into the complex nexus of technology, society, and human existence.

NOCUI says:

“This track is almost grotesque in its explosive power. I love its maximalist aesthetics, and I believe it effectively represents the overwhelming energy of the technological system we live in. It feels as though the physical world is becoming an extension of the technological rules and algorithms that govern our lives, and that these behavioural standards are being dogmatically followed. Hence the title of the track, "Machine Power." The extremely rigid and relentless nature of the machine overwhelms us, leaving us a little intoxicated with its seductive ideas of power.”

Italian-born musician and producer Leonardo Di Fiore, better known as NOCUI, has cultivated a strong reputation for his meticulous sound work, captivating rhythms, and memorable club music that draws from a wide range of influences spanning from 80s music to 00s house, as well as Mediterranean and Latin references. As the enigmatic founder of Shapeless Culture, a label rapidly gaining recognition for its innovative approach to electronic music, NOCUI demonstrates an enviable A&R flair by introducing artists Siberi and FRCTLS, who have delivered truly impressive debut releases. With the label's inaugural album on the horizon, 2024 appears exceedingly promising for both the label and its founder.

