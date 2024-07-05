Flower Power imports good vibes to Pacha Ibiza with Bora Uzer and Sam Oui

MUMBAI: Step into the time capsule of good vibes this Saturday night as Flower Power brings its iconic takeover to the esteemed Pacha Ibiza. Timeless tunes meet the beats of today with resident Bora Uzer and FIVE Music standout Sam Oui set to take the decks. Feel the groove and join the party on July 6, when Flower Power takes over Pacha Ibiza.

Flower Power at Pacha Ibiza is more than just a party; it's a window into the golden era of yesterday. Outfitted with psychedelic decor, retro visuals and a truly feel-good atmosphere, the summer event series brings the magic of the '70s to life, immersing guests in an unforgettable nostalgic experience. Adding to the night's charm are performances by proven Flower Power tastemakers Bora Uzer and Sam Oui, both of whom fit the bill perfectly with their abilities to fuse genres and decades alike. Whether you're a diehard fan of the era or just looking to experience something for the ages, Pacha Ibiza promises a timeless experience this Saturday night.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

