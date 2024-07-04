Rashmika Mandanna first look from ‘Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera’

Mumbai: The highly anticipated social drama, ‘Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera’, directed by the acclaimed national award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, is being hailed as one of the most awaited upcoming pan-Indian films. Taking the internet by storm tonight, the glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna’s official first look from the film was unveiled, heightening anticipation for this magnum opus. While the official look will be unveiled on 5th July 2024, the poster that has been released by the makers shows Rashmika's character dressed in a pink suit and dragging a suitcase behind her, in what seems to be a deserted location. The release of the new poster has built up a lot of excitement among the audience to see the complete look.
Check out her first look here:
Earlier, the first looks of actors Dhanush and King Nagarjuna Akkineni from 'Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera' were also revealed, garnering enthusiastic responses from audiences nationwide. ‘Sekhar Kammula’s 'Kubera’ boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, King Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner. ‘Sekhar Kammula's Kubera’ is a pan-India multilingual film, being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu.
