Love Ghost teams up with Cinnamon Babe for new alt-metal single 'Do You Like Me'

MUMBAI: Cinnamon Babe and Love Ghost have released a new alt-metal single, “DO YOU LIKE ME NOW?”. The song was seamlessly produced by Mike Summers (Tech N9ne, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne).
“DO YOU LIKE ME NOW?” is a testament to Love Ghost’s unapologetic attitude and determination to succeed despite the haters around. They are definitely a band to watch out for these contemporary times. Mixing killer riffs with some brilliantly impactful vocals from beginning to end, 'Do You Like Me Now?' sees both artists in one of their most ferocious guises yet.
"DO YOU LIKE ME NOW?":
This powerful track is a defiant response to haters. The band have been making waves in the music scene, touring Europe and playing on notable festivals like Rockpalast and also in Mexico.
Further more, the band has collaborated with artists globally, including Rico Nasty, Camidoh, and Adan Cruz. Finnegan Bell of Love Ghost is currently in Mexico, writing and recording with Latin artists and producers, making it big for his fans. Also, Love Ghost has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including an upcoming album with Tim Skold, Marilyn Manson’s guitarist and producer.
