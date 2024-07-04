Lana Del Rey and Quavo Embrace countryside charm in coquette-era music video for "Tough"

MUMBAI: Lana Del Rey and Quavo are embracing their coquette era in the vibrant new music video for their collaboration, "Tough." After weeks of anticipation, the duo released the song on Wednesday morning.

"Tough" opens with twangy guitar strings and features Del Rey's verse, while Quavo's verse, accompanied by trap beats, kicks in at the one-minute mark (“Come on, take a ride with me / Like the 808s beatin’ in the trunk in Atlanta, it was tough,” Quavo sings). Directed by Wyatt Spain Winfrey, known for his work on Migos’ iconic videos “Why Not” and “Need It,” as well as videos for Rich the Kid and the late Drakeo the Ruler, the grainy music video showcases both musicians exploring the countryside and sharing intimate moments. They sit together in a field of tall grass, nearly kissing, and appear in front of a cottage with an acoustic guitar. Other scenes show Quavo driving with Del Rey in the passenger seat, with images of the countryside flashing by.

Initially announced as part of Del Rey’s upcoming country album "Lasso," the single is currently available only on Quavo’s YouTube channel.