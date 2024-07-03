RadioandMusic
News |  03 Jul 2024 18:41 |  By RnMTeam

LUV HRTS releases sophomore single via Mild Minds’ newly minted imprint MOODS INTL. "Can We Do Better?"

MUMBAI: GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer and musician Benjamin David, AKA Mild Minds, and Victor Papkour of alt-indie electronic outfit Ruby Haunt, return to Mild Minds’ newly minted imprint MOODS INTL. as LUV HRTS for the recently debuted projects’ sophomore release entitled “CAN WE DO BETTER?”.

"CAN WE DO BETTER?" is home to luminous melodies and shimmering textures that brim with an ethereal, atmospheric glow anchored by a smooth dancefloor propulsion. The track is a prismatic duet that spotlights the distinctive artistry of both acts - with Benjamin’s entrancing electronic fabrics interweaving with Victor’s indie sensibilities. The artistic exchange encapsulates a profound creative symbiosis these two forward-thinking acts have discovered.

The two dynamic acts’ joint venture is saturated with the emotion of indie combined with the power of dance music, with the first single “U REALLY HURT ME'' having marked the first release to debut on MOODS INTL.. The debut saw warm initial reception with early support from BBC Radio 1's 'Future Dance', features in Mixmag, Magnetic Magazine, Earmilk, This Song is Sick, and Spotify playlist inclusion on NMF AU & NZ, Chill Tracks Heart Beats, New Music Friday Dance, and New Dance Beats.

Sharing on his partnership with Victor Pakpour of Ruby Haunt, Benjamin David of Mild Minds shares: “Victor and I have been friends in music for years - we started as collaborators on video clips, then began sharing ideas and new music we love. Occasionally we would get together and jam, and one of those days became the song "Dopamine" on my first Mild Minds album. As he started to produce music himself we started bouncing more ideas back and forth, we quickly realized we both loved emotion in dance music and at that moment this project spawned.“

Drawing comparisons to the likes of Bonobo, Maribou State, Caribou and Four Tet, Mild Minds is the brainchild of Benjamin David. The GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, vocalist, and producer assembles electronic music agnostic of genre, striking a delicate balance between dancefloor-ready and downtempo moods. Already amassing 200 million+ streams across his catalogue and performing to packed crowds, he has toured with everyone from Big Wild to TYCHO. These releases with Victor Pakpour officially mark the next chapter in Benjamin David’s musical endeavors with his newly minted label MOODS INTL. and as LUV HRTS.

Victor Pakpour is 1/2 of band Ruby Haunt, which formed in 2015 and since have amassed over 40 Million streams across their spotify catalogue. The duo’s sound spans minimalistic pop, and alt-indie electronic - seeing them recognized across their industry space for their unique songwriting prowess and self-produced visual accompaniments. Their parallels in sound and style compliment Mild Minds’ brand of house driven electronica, harmoniously merging for their new artist-project LUV HRTS.

As MOODS INTL. gears up to make an impact on 2024, stay tuned for more releases from LUV HRTS, Mild Minds and more to make their way to listeners by way of Benjamin David’s newly minted record label across the year.

