News |  01 Jul 2024 13:21 |  By RnMTeam

Experience the Essence of Love with "Nikat" from "Kill" Featuring Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala

MUMBAI: Following the successful release of the first song, "Kaawaa Kaawaa," the makers of Kill unveil their second song, "Nikat," sung by the National Award-winning Rekha Bhardwaj, composed by Haroon Gavin and penned by Siddhant Kaushal. In the melodious voice of Rekha Bhardwaj, "Nikat" is a love ballad featuring debutants Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala. "Nikat," which means "near" in English, beautifully depicts the yearning to be close to a loved one. The song illustrates how love leaves such a profound impression that one desires nothing more than to be near their beloved, conveying the sentiment that there is no escape once you are in love.

Reflecting on the song, singer Rekha Bhardwaj shares, "Kill is a special film, not only for the acclaim it has received ahead of its release but also for its unconventional storyline. 'Nikat' is more than just a song; it is an emotion, a source of nourishment, and a powerful surge of energy. We hope it transcends boundaries and touches hearts with its profound emotional quotient and vitality that have been put through vocals. Lyricist Siddhant Kaushal explains, "'Nikat' is about the profound feeling of wanting to be near someone you love. We aimed to create a song that resonates with anyone who has experienced the gravity of love, and we hope the audiences can resonate with the same feeling." Composer Haroon Gavin commented, “Collaborating with Rekha ji on 'Nikat' was a deeply enriching experience. Our aim was to craft music that would resonate with listeners on a profound level, capturing moments of intimacy and reflection through melody and lyricism. Rekha ji's evocative voice, with its nuances and the subtle pauses ('thaharaav'), became an integral part of the narrative we sought to create. It was a journey where every piece of the puzzle effortlessly came together, and I look forward to sharing this musical story with the world." Kill, an action thriller starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala, is touted as one of India’s most violent films. Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment banners, the film has been garnering praise worldwide. It is all set to release on July 5, 2024.

