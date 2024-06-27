RadioandMusic
Rapper Bihari Gypsy Soul unveils new Bhojpuri rap 'Khelwar' highlighting the plight of Bihar Sports

MUMBAI: Bihari Gypsy Soul (Rohiteshwar Sahay), the famed Bhojpuri rapper whose songs "Manike Mane Hitte Bhojpuri" and "UPSE wala pyaar" have captivated millions on social media, is poised to release his latest rap 'Khelwar' on his official YouTube account @biharigypsysoul. This powerful new single, which addresses the dismal status of sports in Bihar, will also be accessible on popular streaming services such as Spotify India, Apple Music, Prime Music, Wynk, JioSaavn, and Gaana.

'Khelwar' sheds light on a variety of issues facing Bihar's sports landscape, explicitly questioning those responsible for the state's athletes' neglect and hardship. Despite their potential, many athletes are compelled to work in mundane occupations due to a lack of support and resources.

Rohiteshwar Sahay, a native of Chhapra, Bihar, has built a name for himself in Delhi's media industry, winning numerous honors and currently working as a creative director for a media company. Bihari Gypsy Soul is known for his dedication to spotlighting Bihar concerns through his music, having previously addressed topics such as the Muzaffarpur Balika Griha incident, the reality behind the liquor ban, and the growth of obscene Bhojpuri songs. His Instagram page highlights his partnerships with numerous Bollywood celebs.

During a recent conversation, Bihari Gypsy Soul revealed that 'Khelwar' is dedicated to Bihar sportsmen whose prospects are compromised by institutional politics. The song was inspired when he saw a YouTube interview of a national-level Kho Kho player from Bihar who runs a puncture shop and another athlete who operates a tea cart. and another athlete who runs a tea cart. These stories of struggle and a lack of basic amenities deeply impacted him, driving him to speak with other athletes and learn about the broad challenges they confront, ranging from poor district-level infrastructure to favoritism in sports selection.

Bihar's sports facilities have deteriorated since it separated from Jharkhand. Archery has suffered tremendously, and Bihar does not have a single astroturf field for hockey. Patna's only cricket stadium, Moinul Haque Stadium, has fallen into ruin. Although building of a State Sports Academy and International Cricket Stadium in Rajgir is ongoing, there is an urgent need for sports schools in each district, as well as a reform of sports groups to incorporate active athletes.

Bihari Gypsy Soul's song 'Khelwar' advocates for transparency in selection processes and the abolition of corruption and nepotism in sports. He asks everyone to listen to the rap, distribute it widely, and support Bihar's athletes.

For more information, please visit [YouTube Channel](@biharigypsysoul)

Instagram @biharigypsysoul

