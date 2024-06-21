RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Jun 2024 18:53 |  By RnMTeam

World Music Day: Rockstar DSP announces India Tour, set to delight all music lovers

MUMBAI: National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP might be having one of the busiest years with back-to-back film releases in multiple languages, but he is leaving no stone unturned to find opportunities to entertain his fans. On the occasion of World Music Day, the singer-music composer gave a perfect treat for his fans. The 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' music composer, who is known for electrifying and sold-out concerts, announced his India Tour. While he announced the tour, he didn't unveil the first city he will be performing at. Interestingly, he shared that whosoever will be able to guess the city's name right, he or she will be given free ticket to the concert. Isn't that exciting?

As soon as the teaser was shared, it took social media by storm with fans flooding the comment section with their guesses as well as expressing how they've been waiting to witness DSP perform in India. The composer has been setting the stage on fire with his spectacular musical prowess across the globe in places like London, Malaysia, USA and Australia, and now, his Indian fans are waiting with bated breath to experience Rockstar DSP in his full glory.

Fans of Rockstar DSP are expecting him to perform in Mumbai, Delhi, and other Northern cities apart from Southern cities. Details on the tour are still awaited. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rockstar DSP has left the audiences grooving with the recently released viral tracks from the upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. His tracks 'Pushpa Pushpa' and 'The Couple Song' are already ruling the chartbusters and breaking several records. Beyond this, Rockstar DSP is set to exude his musical prowess in Suriya starrer 'Kanguva', Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly', Naga Chaitanya's 'Thandel' and Dhanush's 'Kubera'.

Tags
Rockstar DSP music Songs
Related news
 | 21 Jun 2024

Top five feel good songs to listen on World Music Day

MUMBAI: These top 5 feel-good songs are perfect to listen on World Music Day and will surely bring a smile to your face while celebrating the magic of music. 1. Pahadon Mein

read more
 | 21 Jun 2024

From Kudiye Ni to Zaroor: Taking a look at hit tracks by Aparshakti Khurana on World Music Day

Aparshakti Khurana's creativity is not limited to acting. The actor is not only a brilliant performer, but he's also a great singer with couple of viral chartbusters to his credit.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2024

AR Rahman, Alan Meyerson and Subhash Ghai announced as speakers at all About Music 2024

MUMBAI: All About Music, India’s premier B2B conference in the music industry, has released the initial lineup of speakers for the 8th edition, promising an exciting and diverse range of global music industry professionals, taking place on the 6th, 7th and 8th of August at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2024

Ahead of World Music Day 2024, Neha Bhasin talks about the essence and importance of music in her life, reveals the secret behind constantly upgrading herself as an artiste

MUMBAI: As far as the Indian music industry is concerned, Neha Bhasin in every sense of the term has to be the perfect blend of adroitness, artistry and technique.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2024

Anshul Garg to have his next international collaboration with global superstar Selena Gomez?

MUMBAI: Anshul Garg is bringing the best of global music to India with his label Play DMF.

read more

RnM Biz

BIG FM sparks conversation and raises awareness about LGBTQIA+ rights with 'PRIDEntity Season 2'

Hosted by RJ Rani, the four-week campaign will focus on insightful conversations on varied topics...read more

IPRS joins Rongali Music Connect 2024 – Exploring opportunities for music creators in the Digital Age

MUMBAI: The vibrant city of Guwahati is all set to host the Rongali Music Connect, an integral pread more

Dharma Cornerstone Agency’s Music division onboards new talents: Jubin Nautiyal, Shakti Mohan, Palak Muchhal, Arjun Kanungo, Celina Sharma and others join the roster

MUMBAI: In a power move in the music artist management landscape, the Music Division of Dharma Cread more

Google to introduce AI-Powered "Ask for Music" feature in YouTube Music App

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly introducing a new AI feature to YouTube Music.read more

Experience pure Audio Bliss with OnePlus this World Music Day

MUMBAI: World Music Day, celebrateread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ahead of World Music Day 2024, Neha Bhasin talks about the essence and importance of music in her life, reveals the secret behind constantly upgrading herself as an artiste

MUMBAI: As far as the Indian music industry is concerned, Neha Bhasin in every sense of the term has to be the perfect blend of adroitness, artistry...read more

2
Top five feel good songs to listen on World Music Day

MUMBAI: These top 5 feel-good songs are perfect to listen on World Music Day and will surely bring a smile to your face while celebrating the magic...read more

3
From Kudiye Ni to Zaroor: Taking a look at hit tracks by Aparshakti Khurana on World Music Day

Aparshakti Khurana's creativity is not limited to acting. The actor is not only a brilliant performer, but he's also a great singer with couple of...read more

4
Gigantum prepare to prepare to rattle windows with 'Monkey King'

MUMBAI: Gigantum, a dynamic new force in the Los Angeles, USA, heavy music scene, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their debut self-...read more

5
World Music Day 2024: Celebrating the soundtrack of our lives

MUMBAI: Music acts as the soothing background score to our lives, enhancing our moods, adding depth, contemplation, perspective, and peace. It...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games