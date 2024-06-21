World Music Day: Rockstar DSP announces India Tour, set to delight all music lovers

MUMBAI: National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP might be having one of the busiest years with back-to-back film releases in multiple languages, but he is leaving no stone unturned to find opportunities to entertain his fans. On the occasion of World Music Day, the singer-music composer gave a perfect treat for his fans. The 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' music composer, who is known for electrifying and sold-out concerts, announced his India Tour. While he announced the tour, he didn't unveil the first city he will be performing at. Interestingly, he shared that whosoever will be able to guess the city's name right, he or she will be given free ticket to the concert. Isn't that exciting?

As soon as the teaser was shared, it took social media by storm with fans flooding the comment section with their guesses as well as expressing how they've been waiting to witness DSP perform in India. The composer has been setting the stage on fire with his spectacular musical prowess across the globe in places like London, Malaysia, USA and Australia, and now, his Indian fans are waiting with bated breath to experience Rockstar DSP in his full glory.

Fans of Rockstar DSP are expecting him to perform in Mumbai, Delhi, and other Northern cities apart from Southern cities. Details on the tour are still awaited. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rockstar DSP has left the audiences grooving with the recently released viral tracks from the upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. His tracks 'Pushpa Pushpa' and 'The Couple Song' are already ruling the chartbusters and breaking several records. Beyond this, Rockstar DSP is set to exude his musical prowess in Suriya starrer 'Kanguva', Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly', Naga Chaitanya's 'Thandel' and Dhanush's 'Kubera'.