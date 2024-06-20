RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jun 2024 16:05 |  By RnMTeam

World Music Day 2024: Celebrating the soundtrack of our lives

MUMBAI: Music acts as the soothing background score to our lives, enhancing our moods, adding depth, contemplation, perspective, and peace. It fosters a sense of community and celebrates unity in diversity. Music, like any art form, transcends language barriers and connects people.

Musicians around the world constantly experiment with music, lyrics, and rhythm, bringing new sounds to life daily. World Music Day is celebrated annually to highlight the importance of music and its power to bring people closer together.

Observed on June 21, World Music Day encourages musicians to perform on the streets under the slogan "Faites de la musique." As we prepare to celebrate this beautiful day, here are a few reasons why we should listen to music every day:

Elevates Mood: Music can turn a sad day around, lifting our spirits and offering fresh perspectives, helping us view the world through a happier lens.
Relieves Depression: When feeling low, music can pick us up and provide comfort. It helps distract us from emotional pain and uplift our mood.

Heart Healthy: Listening to music can reduce blood pressure, lower cortisol levels, and regulate heart rate, thereby boosting cardiovascular health.

Stimulates Memories: While there is no cure for Alzheimer's or dementia, music therapy has shown significant progress in evoking memories and alleviating some symptoms of these conditions.

Manages Pain: Music reduces stress by regulating cortisol levels and provides a strong competing signal to the brain against pain, aiding in pain management.

Increases Workout Endurance: During tough exercise routines, music can enhance motivation and boost physical performance.

Helps People Eat Less: Soft background music with dim lighting encourages slower eating, helping prevent overeating.

World Music Day reminds us of the invaluable role music plays in our lives, enriching our daily experiences and connecting us all.

