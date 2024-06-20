Drake becomes first artist to Hit 100 Billion streams on Spotify, Cementing Historic Milestone

MUMBAI: Drake has made Spotify history once again. On Tuesday, June 18, the Canadian rapper, singer, and actor became the first artist in the music industry to surpass 100 billion streams on Spotify. This milestone includes all his credits as both a lead and featured artist.

Some of his most streamed songs are "One Dance" (3.1 billion streams), "God’s Plan" (2.5 billion streams), "Passion Fruit" (1.6 billion streams), "Work" (1.4 billion streams), and "In My Feelings" (1.3 billion streams). This achievement comes just two months after Drake was reported to be nearing 97 billion streams. With an impressive 78,140,542 monthly listeners, he reached this milestone shortly after a highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar.

According to Chart Data, Drake’s 100 billion streams include an average of 234 million streams per song and 5 billion streams per album.

.@Drake officially becomes the first artist in history to earn a milestone 100 billion streams on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/jFHerUYUnG — chart data (@chartdata) June 18, 2024

Following the news, fans quickly took to social media to celebrate. Some even claimed that Drake had won the feud against Lamar, urging Kendrick to “catch up."

One fan wrote, “King, you’ve done it again. Raising the bar for us all. So effortlessly, so cleanly," while another commented, “The biggest hip hop artist ever, no other hip hop artist can recreate this anytime soon."

Another fan chimed in, “Kendrick can never achieve this even in the next 10 years." While Drake now holds the top spot, Taylor Swift follows with 84.4 billion streams.

On the work front, the "One Dance" singer recently released several singles, including diss tracks aimed at Kendrick Lamar such as "Push Ups," "Taylor Made Freestyle," "Family Matters," and "The Heart Part 6." He also collaborated on Sexyy Red’s single "U My Everything."

Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar began when Lamar took a shot at him in his verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s "Like That." In the ensuing weeks, both artists released multiple diss tracks.

Drake’s "Family Matters" alone garnered over 75 million streams, while Lamar responded with tracks like "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us."