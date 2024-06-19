RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jun 2024 14:20 |  By RnMTeam

Siddhant Goenka's "Alvida" releases Rock-Pop Farewell that hits all the right notes

MUMBAI: Get ready to plug in your headphones and crank up the volume because Siddhant Goenka is back with his latest single, "Alvida," set to drop on June 13th. This dynamic pop-rock track is here to sweep you off your feet with its electric guitars, distinctive distorted aalap post-chorus, and a rollercoaster of emotions.

"Alvida" is a powerful reflection on all relationships that have seen better days and eventually faded away. With a verse-chorus structure, the song moves from verses filled with hope to a chorus brimming with anguish and anger. The emotional depth is palpable, making this track both intense and uplifting.

Since their first release, "Kacchi Raahon Pe," in August 2023, Siddhant has been creating magic with Pratham Sheth. Their partnership of collaboration, pushing each other to explore new creative heights. Siddhant pens the lyrics and crafts the melodies, while Pratham helps turn these ideas into polished gems. Together, they experiment with diverse sounds and elements, bringing a fresh twist to every song.

Siddhant’s creative journey starts with voice notes, capturing melodies and lyrics as they come to him. "Alvida" flows naturally without a bridge, feeling complete in its verse-chorus structure. The verses carry a hopeful tone, transitioning into a chorus that’s raw with emotion.

One of the standout moments in "Alvida" is the alaap paired with a solo guitar. This spontaneous addition wasn't planned but emerged naturally in the studio, embodying Siddhant’s belief in the unplanned magic of music creation. This emotional spontaneity is what gives "Alvida" its unique charm.

The music video for "Alvida" is a visual treat created with AI tools. It features a figure in a leather jacket, strumming a guitar against a backdrop of a world on fire. As the song progresses, the visuals shift to eerie and dark backgrounds, leaving the storytelling open to interpretation.

Siddhant believes in letting the audience create their own narrative, making the experience deeply personal. This abstract approach invites viewers to connect with the music on their own terms, adding a unique layer to the song’s emotional impact.

Siddhant is all about pushing boundaries and experimenting with his music. He sees the creative process as an endless journey of discovery, continually exploring new ways to tell stories through his songs. With more music on the horizon, Siddhant promises to keep surprising his audience with fresh and innovative creations. Stay tuned and enjoy the ride.

Tags
Siddhant Goenka Alvida Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 19 Jun 2024

Artium Academy's heartfelt tribute: Uniting humanity through music this World Music Day

MUMBAI: Artium Academy, renowned across India for its dedication to music education, unveils a deeply moving initiative this World Music Day with its 'Music for All' campaign.

read more
 | 18 Jun 2024

Singer-Songwriter Prateek Kuhad announces 10-City 'Silhouettes Tour' across India

MUMBAI: After a triumphant international run across the US and Canada, acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is set to return home to India with his 'Silhouettes Tour'.

read more
 | 18 Jun 2024

Celebrate World Music Day with Paytm & Paytm Insider in Kolkata: Tickets now available for Sourendro-Soumyojit's star-studded concert

MUMBAI: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns the Paytm brand, India's leading payments and financial services distribution company and pioneer of QR, soundbox and mobile payments, has announced its exclusive collaboration for the highly anticipated World Music Day Concert 2024 in Kolka

read more
 | 18 Jun 2024

Canada's Supermodel Taxidermy announces tours dates plus Rock The Rails, Alternative Waves Music Fest

Coming off their headlining performance at Rock The Rails in Fort McMurray, AB, and their set at Alternative Waves Festival in Medicine Hat, AB, Supermodel Taxidermy have a new video for their track "The Hanging Tree" to get fans warmed up for the pit for their next upcoming show dates in Saskatc

read more
 | 18 Jun 2024

Hopeless Records celebrate 30th anniversary with epic cover series ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’

MUMBAI: Hopeless Records is celebrating 30 years of independent music in a big way. Today, the California-based label announces one of their most special projects to date: a massive cover series where members of their current roster put their own spin on the label’s most iconic hits to date.

read more

RnM Biz

To Beat The Heat, Red FM Says 'Suvidha Ke Liye Shade Hai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, in association with the read more

Wynk Studio artists’ songs surpass 1.7+ billion streams on Wynk Music

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number one music streaming app by downloread more

BIG FM concludes its highly impactful campaign 'Jal Andolan - Desh Ne Thaani Not to Waste Paani'

MUMBAI: In response to the escalating global water crisis, BIG FM, one of India's leading raread more

TealFeel Co-Founders discuss the future of conscious travel and music festivals

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more

Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Siddhant Goenka's "Alvida" releases Rock-Pop Farewell that hits all the right notes

MUMBAI: Get ready to plug in your headphones and crank up the volume because Siddhant Goenka is back with his latest single, "Alvida," set to drop on...read more

2
Artium Academy's heartfelt tribute: Uniting humanity through music this World Music Day

MUMBAI: Artium Academy, renowned across India for its dedication to music education, unveils a deeply moving initiative this World Music Day with its...read more

3
Singer-Songwriter Prateek Kuhad announces 10-City 'Silhouettes Tour' across India

MUMBAI: After a triumphant international run across the US and Canada, acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is set to return home to India with...read more

4
Celebrate World Music Day with Paytm & Paytm Insider in Kolkata: Tickets now available for Sourendro-Soumyojit's star-studded concert

MUMBAI: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns the Paytm brand, India's leading payments and financial services distribution company and...read more

5
Canadian Session aces The 501 East make the right “Short turn” on debut album

MUMBAI: There’s a saying in Costa Rica that goes “The shortest distance between two points is as the crow flies; the longest distance is the shortcut...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games