RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jun 2024 14:24 |  By RnMTeam

Artium Academy's heartfelt tribute: Uniting humanity through music this World Music Day

MUMBAI: Artium Academy, renowned across India for its dedication to music education, unveils a deeply moving initiative this World Music Day with its 'Music for All' campaign. More than just a celebration, this campaign is a heartfelt tribute to the profound and unifying impact of music on humanity.

At the heart of this initiative lies a powerful film that captures the stories of individuals whose lives have been transformed by music. From an ex-army major finding solace after battle, to a doctor battling illness, each story illustrates how music has become a beacon of hope and renewal. There's a young man with autism whose world expands through melodies, a brave young girl who finds peace despite losing her sight to conflict, and even a person who, despite past hardships, discovers redemption through the art of music.

In this film, we witness an 8-year-old's infectious joy as they discover the magic of music, juxtaposed with the inspiring journey of an 83-year-old who finds renewed purpose through melodies that echo a lifetime. Music becomes more than notes; it becomes a lifeline for an individual with a neurocognitive disorder, gently guiding them back to vitality. The daily practice of music by an expectant mother underscores its nurturing power, affirming life in its purest form.

The campaign film has been launched across Artiums social media platforms on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly known as twitter).

Through these diverse narratives, Artium Academy eloquently portrays how music transcends barriers of language, ability, and circumstance, uniting us all in a shared harmony. It's a testament to the academy's mission to foster inclusivity and dismantle societal walls through the universal language of music.

Ashish Joshi, CEO & Co-founder of Artium Academy, reflects on the campaign with passion: "Music is the thread that binds humanity together. Our 'Music for All' campaign embodies our commitment to inclusivity and unity. Through these stories, we aim to inspire a world where differences are celebrated, and music becomes the bridge that connects us all."

Vivek Raicha, President & Co-founder, adds: "This campaign is a testament to our mission of making music education accessible to all. It showcases the incredible diversity within our community and reinforces that music knows no boundaries. We hope to spread the message that music is a universal language that can heal, inspire, and unite."

With a global network of dedicated teachers and a growing community of learners, Artium Academy is not just teaching music; it's redefining how music education can transform lives. By blending innovative technology with traditional teaching methods, Artium ensures that high-quality music education reaches every corner of society.

Artium Academy invites everyone to experience the 'Music for All' video and join the movement to celebrate the transformative power of music. Together, let's embrace this initiative and spread the message that music belongs to everyone, crossing all boundaries with its universal melody.

Tags
Artium Academy World Music Day Ashish Joshi Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 19 Jun 2024

Siddhant Goenka's "Alvida" releases Rock-Pop Farewell that hits all the right notes

MUMBAI: Get ready to plug in your headphones and crank up the volume because Siddhant Goenka is back with his latest single, "Alvida," set to drop on June 13th.

read more
 | 18 Jun 2024

Singer-Songwriter Prateek Kuhad announces 10-City 'Silhouettes Tour' across India

MUMBAI: After a triumphant international run across the US and Canada, acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is set to return home to India with his 'Silhouettes Tour'.

read more
 | 18 Jun 2024

Celebrate World Music Day with Paytm & Paytm Insider in Kolkata: Tickets now available for Sourendro-Soumyojit's star-studded concert

MUMBAI: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns the Paytm brand, India's leading payments and financial services distribution company and pioneer of QR, soundbox and mobile payments, has announced its exclusive collaboration for the highly anticipated World Music Day Concert 2024 in Kolka

read more
 | 18 Jun 2024

Canada's Supermodel Taxidermy announces tours dates plus Rock The Rails, Alternative Waves Music Fest

Coming off their headlining performance at Rock The Rails in Fort McMurray, AB, and their set at Alternative Waves Festival in Medicine Hat, AB, Supermodel Taxidermy have a new video for their track "The Hanging Tree" to get fans warmed up for the pit for their next upcoming show dates in Saskatc

read more
 | 18 Jun 2024

Hopeless Records celebrate 30th anniversary with epic cover series ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’

MUMBAI: Hopeless Records is celebrating 30 years of independent music in a big way. Today, the California-based label announces one of their most special projects to date: a massive cover series where members of their current roster put their own spin on the label’s most iconic hits to date.

read more

RnM Biz

To Beat The Heat, Red FM Says 'Suvidha Ke Liye Shade Hai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, in association with the read more

Wynk Studio artists’ songs surpass 1.7+ billion streams on Wynk Music

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number one music streaming app by downloread more

BIG FM concludes its highly impactful campaign 'Jal Andolan - Desh Ne Thaani Not to Waste Paani'

MUMBAI: In response to the escalating global water crisis, BIG FM, one of India's leading raread more

TealFeel Co-Founders discuss the future of conscious travel and music festivals

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more

Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Artium Academy's heartfelt tribute: Uniting humanity through music this World Music Day

MUMBAI: Artium Academy, renowned across India for its dedication to music education, unveils a deeply moving initiative this World Music Day with its...read more

2
Singer-Songwriter Prateek Kuhad announces 10-City 'Silhouettes Tour' across India

MUMBAI: After a triumphant international run across the US and Canada, acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is set to return home to India with...read more

3
Siddhant Goenka's "Alvida" releases Rock-Pop Farewell that hits all the right notes

MUMBAI: Get ready to plug in your headphones and crank up the volume because Siddhant Goenka is back with his latest single, "Alvida," set to drop on...read more

4
Celebrate World Music Day with Paytm & Paytm Insider in Kolkata: Tickets now available for Sourendro-Soumyojit's star-studded concert

MUMBAI: One 97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns the Paytm brand, India's leading payments and financial services distribution company and...read more

5
Canadian Session aces The 501 East make the right “Short turn” on debut album

MUMBAI: There’s a saying in Costa Rica that goes “The shortest distance between two points is as the crow flies; the longest distance is the shortcut...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games