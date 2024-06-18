Singer-Songwriter Prateek Kuhad announces 10-City 'Silhouettes Tour' across India

MUMBAI: After a triumphant international run across the US and Canada, acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is set to return home to India with his 'Silhouettes Tour'. The highly anticipated nationwide tour spanning ten major cities will kick off on November 8th and conclude on December 22nd, 2024 with additional tour dates in Australia, UK, Asia and Europe along the way.

Silhouettes Tour is Presented by Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic, produced and curated by TribeVibe Entertainment and co-curated by Big Bad Wolf, supported by Sponco.

Starting from Hyderabad, the tour will make its way to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Indore, and Ahmedabad. Early Bird Tickets for the 'Silhouettes Tour' will be available starting June 20th, 2024, exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.

Renowned for his soulful melodies and evocative lyrics, Prateek Kuhad is looking forward to enthrall fans across India once again after his last sold-out tour in 2022. The 'Silhouettes Tour' will feature live performances of his chart-topping hits, including "Cold/mess," "Tum Jab Paas," "Kasoor," and his latest offerings including “Just Like A Movie” and “Mulaqat.”

Prateek Kuhad shared his excitement for the tour, stating, “The love and energy that India pours is unparalleled. We will be touring across the globe over the next few months and will wrap up the Silhouettes Tour in winter with the India leg. I’ve been reading all the comments and messages my fans in India have been sending about the tour. It’s going to be a special set with the entire band, we aim to take it a notch higher this year. My team and I are working really hard to make it one of the best experiences for my fans.

As one of India's most celebrated singer-songwriters, his homecoming tour will be one for the books. The setlist will traverse his discography, offering audiences a captivating visual narrative in what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO of TribeVibe Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for the tour, stating, "We are delighted to partner with Prateek Kuhad for the 'Silhouettes India Tour,' offering our young audience base a taste of his magical voice as we strive to cater to the crowd through our efforts. Prateek's music brings together fans from around the world, and we’re excited to bring the mystic and romantic rhythm of his music on stage across multiple cities in India. We are committed to delivering a concert experience that matches the emotional depth of his songs, creating an immersive show that fans will cherish for years to come."

Commenting on the partnership, Aparna Deshmukh, Vice President – Premium Portfolio Head, Diageo India, added, “We’re thrilled to announce Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic as the presenting sponsor for Prateek Kuhad’s ‘Silhouettes Tour.’ This partnership goes beyond collaboration; it’s a celebration of bold boundary pushers and unique voices in culture, resonating with our ‘Keep Walking’ ethos. Just as Prateek’s music transcends borders, our mixer embodies the spirit of showcasing and enabling unique creators and artists who tell compelling stories. This 10-city tour will offer fans an unforgettable experience and a chance to connect with one of India's most groundbreaking artists."

Dhruv Jagasia, CEO Big Bad Wolf / Prateek Kuhad Management Comments: “The fact that an artist we manage and cherish, performs at the iconic venues like the Beacon Theatre (New York), Masonic (San Francisco), The Ford Theatre (LA) and embarks on a world tour before returning home is truly heartwarming. As an agency, we feel immense pride in being part of this incredible journey alongside Prateek. We are grateful to have partners like Tribe Vibe and Sponco, who share our vision and faith in creating exceptional experiences. Undoubtedly, this year's 'Silhouettes Tour' will surpass the success of 2022 and bring even more magical moments to fans across India.”