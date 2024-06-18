Action Spectacle 'Kill' first song 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' out now: An electrifying Punjabi number with a fusion of pop

MUMBAI: Following its ground-breaking premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival last year, the much-awaited action thriller ‘Kill’ featuring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala recently unveiled its official trailer and earned widespread acclaim. Building upon the excitement, the first song from the film titled ‘Kaawaa Kaawaa’ has now been officially released. Composed and written by Shashwat Sachdev, the electrifying Punjabi track features vocals by Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Sanj V and Shashwat Sachdev.
Celebrating Punjabi music with a fusion of pop, ‘Kaawaa Kaawaa’ features debutant Lakshya packing a punch in an intense fight sequence. The song follows army commando Amrit (Lakshya) as he races against time aboard a New Delhi-bound train for his true love, Tulika (Tanya Maniktala). As the journey unfolds, he faces unexpected challenges. ‘Kaawaa Kawaa’ sets the perfect tone with its peppy beats and lyrics, such as, “Tere layi Ladd jaana jagg saara, Tere layi har sitam nu, har zulam seene pe lejavan”.
Sharing her thoughts on the song, Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said, “A film like KILL, with so much energy and emotion, needed a song to match. “Kaawaa Kaawaa” is an adrenaline-pumping anthem, complimented by a blend of traditional Punjabi beats. The film and lyrics both tell how far one will go, fighting for their love. I’m truly grateful to Shashwat, Sudhir, and Sanj our hero’s war chant”
Further, Producer Karan Johar added, ‘Kaawaa Kaawaa’ is one of my favourite songs from the film. It’s intense and gets you moving right away! Shashwat, Sudhir and Sanj have really brought the song to life with a mix of Punjabi and pop. I can’t wait for people to hear and enjoy it.”
Adding to the same, lyricist and music composer Shashwat Sachdev stated, “It has been an honour to compose music for this film. I’m grateful to the makers for their trust in me. Collaborating with Sudhir and Sanj has been fantastic—they're both very talented. Together, we've created a new-age Punjabi anthem infused with elements of pop and looking forward to everyone’s response to it.”
Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment banners, ‘Kill’ is scheduled for release on 5th July 2024. The film received global acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival on 7th September 2023, where it was the first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness.
