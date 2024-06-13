RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jun 2024 12:47 |  By RnMTeam

Punjabi music sensation Guri Lahoria drops his latest single "Who's Next?”

MUMBAI: Guri Lahoria is back, and he's bringing the heat with his latest single, "Who's Next?” This fire-breathing track is the ultimate flex for hustlers and go-getters everywhere. With his signature never-say-die attitude, Guri lays down the gauntlet and serves up a powerful declaration to the world: we may have haters, but we will never fold.

Infused with hard-hitting beats and fiery lyrics, "Who's Next?” is set to ignite the charts, it's a raw and unapologetic song that captures the essence of hustle culture, where giving up is never an option, and the grind is real.

“Who’s Next? " is for everyone who refuses to be held back, for those who rise above and keep pushing forward no matter what. I am here to remind all that the haters may hate, but the real ones will always keep hustling. I resonate with this song at every level and I strongly believe it has high relatability value with today’s generation who never gives up. I am extremely excited for this one!” says Guri Lahoria.

Tags
Guri Lahoria Who's Next music Songs
Related news
 | 13 Jun 2024

WooMoon returns to Cova Santa for a new musical journey

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Woomoon at Cova Santa promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and vibrant energy. With a stellar line-up featuring Chris Schwarzwalder, Deer Jade, Glauco di Mambro, Hardt Antoine, Nasiri, and Ulises, it is set to be a night to remember.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Alan Walker teams up with the legendary Ina Wroldsen on summery new anthem 'Barcelona'

MUMBAI: Following on from the release of 'Unsure' with Kylie Cantrall, Alan Walker returns to the forefront with his new release 'Barcelona' - a summer ready dance-pop anthem featuring iconic vocalist Ina Wroldsen.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Music On brings Loco Dice and East End Dubs to Pacha Ibiza for house music heaven

MUMBAI: House fans rejoice, as two of the genre’s finest talents, Loco Dice and East End Dubs are making their way to Pacha Ibiza this week.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Paytm Insider, Paradox and WMS join hands to introduce the globally acclaimed ZAMNA Festival to India this September

MUMBAI: The popular international electronic music festival, ZAMNA is set to make its grand debut in India!

read more
 | 13 Jun 2024

Carbellion announces Petrol & Pints tour dates (United Kingdom)

MUMBAI: American heavy rock band CARBELLION have announced their 1st ever "Petrol and Pints" UK tour during June 21-30, 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

TealFeel Co-Founders discuss the future of conscious travel and music festivals

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more

Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more

BIG FM continues to drive positive change with second season of 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar' on World No Tobacco Day

MUMBAI: In response to the rising stress and fast-paced lifestyle that has made smoking a common read more

TuneCore’s independent artists have earned more than 4 bn

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, read more

IPRS x Swarathma Tour in Pune

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more

top# 5 articles

1
Music On brings Loco Dice and East End Dubs to Pacha Ibiza for house music heaven

MUMBAI: House fans rejoice, as two of the genre’s finest talents, Loco Dice and East End Dubs are making their way to Pacha Ibiza this week. With...read more

2
Legendary Wadali’s release new song 'Rangrez'

MUMBAI: Sufi singer Padma Shri Ustad Puran Chand Wadali Ji and Lakhwinder Wadali's new song "Rangrej" has been released today. This song is written...read more

3
Harmonizing the soul: Exploring the spiritual dimensions of music

MUMBAI: In a world often filled with noise and chaos, music emerges as a timeless beacon of solace, offering not just entertainment but also a...read more

4
WooMoon returns to Cova Santa for a new musical journey

MUMBAI: This Sunday, Woomoon at Cova Santa promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and vibrant energy. With a stellar line-up featuring...read more

5
Paytm Insider, Paradox and WMS join hands to introduce the globally acclaimed ZAMNA Festival to India this September

MUMBAI: The popular international electronic music festival, ZAMNA is set to make its grand debut in India! After captivating the world and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games