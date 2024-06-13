Punjabi music sensation Guri Lahoria drops his latest single "Who's Next?”

MUMBAI: Guri Lahoria is back, and he's bringing the heat with his latest single, "Who's Next?” This fire-breathing track is the ultimate flex for hustlers and go-getters everywhere. With his signature never-say-die attitude, Guri lays down the gauntlet and serves up a powerful declaration to the world: we may have haters, but we will never fold.

Infused with hard-hitting beats and fiery lyrics, "Who's Next?” is set to ignite the charts, it's a raw and unapologetic song that captures the essence of hustle culture, where giving up is never an option, and the grind is real.

“Who’s Next? " is for everyone who refuses to be held back, for those who rise above and keep pushing forward no matter what. I am here to remind all that the haters may hate, but the real ones will always keep hustling. I resonate with this song at every level and I strongly believe it has high relatability value with today’s generation who never gives up. I am extremely excited for this one!” says Guri Lahoria.