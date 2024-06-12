RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jun 2024 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

JioSaavn launches ArtistOne mobile app to empower artists to take control of their music with real time data

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming service with 100 mn+ MAUs, announced the launch of the mobile version of ArtistOne. Launched in 2021, ArtistOne is a platform specifically designed to enable artists to keep track of key performance indicators of their content on JioSaavn. With the launch of the mobile version, JioSaavn aims to make artist data more accessible and aid artists to build on their fanbase and expand their audiences..

Profiles on the application will feature details like - artist summary, milestones, language wise rank, shorties (short videos) and playlists to showcase artist portfolio. Artists can also see all their uploads on their page and arrange them to their preferences. With native feature integrations, artists can use the app to share milestones and customize their page on the go. In addition to this, with audience insights that are powered by rich consumption data of millions of JioSaavn listeners, artists can fine-tune their music strategy and connect with their audience on a deeper level.

With access to information about listener interactions and platform responses, artist managers and labels can also track performances of individual releases and albums, to create effective marketing strategies. They can also integrate social media profiles for increased engagement and real-time information updates with existing and potential audiences.

With the launch of the ArtistOne mobile application, JioSaavn aims to provide its artists with the best tools to reach their optimum potential across pan India audiences. The platform provides insights from various verticals of the music industry for new artists to plan their growth trajectory.

Tags
ArtistOne JioSaavn music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Jun 2024

After Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam's magical performance, next is Enrique Iglesias who is all set to perform in UAE

After the massive success of the unprecedented and unique collaboration named ‘Symphony of Stars,’ featuring Abida Parveen and Atif Aslam together recently, the leading lifestyle management company Blu Blood is all set to bring the global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias to the Coca-Cola Arena in D

read more
 | 12 Jun 2024

Radioandmusic recognized among 'Top 10 Indian Music Magazines and Publications' in India

MUMBAI: In a testament to its influence and relevance in the Indian music scene, Radioandmusic has been named one of the top 10 music magazines and publications in India by Feedspot, a leading content discovery platform.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2024

100 RBH on 'Zindagi': Exploring Life's moods and elevating Marathi Rap

MUMBAI: Budding Marathi rapper 100 RBH a.k.a Saurabh Abhyankar has burst onto the music scene with his debut EP, Zindagi.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2024

Hungama Digital Media and Bhamla Foundation unveil star-studded 'Bhoomi Namaskar' Anthem to promote environmental sustainability

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media and Bhamla Foundation proudly announced the launch of the highly anticipated ‘Bhoomi Namaskar’ anthem at today's exclusive press conference.

read more
 | 12 Jun 2024

In a world of red flags & situationships, W.i.S.H. drops ‘THERAPY’ – The ultimate detox anthem

MUMBAI: W.i.S.H. just dropped their third single, “Therapy” and well, we’re obsessed. In a world of red flags and complicated situationships, “Therapy” breaks out as the ultimate detox anthem, exuding a raw, infectious energy.

read more

RnM Biz

TealFeel Co-Founders discuss the future of conscious travel and music festivals

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more

Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more

BIG FM continues to drive positive change with second season of 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar' on World No Tobacco Day

MUMBAI: In response to the rising stress and fast-paced lifestyle that has made smoking a common read more

TuneCore’s independent artists have earned more than 4 bn

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, read more

IPRS x Swarathma Tour in Pune

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more

top# 5 articles

1
An evening of Raagas, Moods and Mindfulness: Music Vruksh Baithak 2024 Enthrals South Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Music Vruksh Baithak 2024 was recently held at the prestigious YB Chavan, Rangaswar Auditorium, Mantralaya, Mumbai. This event celebrated...read more

2
After Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam's magical performance, next is Enrique Iglesias who is all set to perform in UAE

After the massive success of the unprecedented and unique collaboration named ‘Symphony of Stars,’ featuring Abida Parveen and Atif Aslam together...read more

3
Radioandmusic recognized among 'Top 10 Indian Music Magazines and Publications' in India

MUMBAI: In a testament to its influence and relevance in the Indian music scene, Radioandmusic has been named one of the top 10 music magazines and...read more

4
Bhushan Kumar's Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari goes viral, crossing over 100+ million views on Youtube

MUMBAI: This T-Series track has also garnered 150 million+ streams on various platforms and features in over 1.2 million Instagram reels Shri Krishna...read more

5
JioSaavn launches ArtistOne mobile app to empower artists to take control of their music with real time data

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming service with 100 mn+ MAUs, announced the launch of the mobile version of ArtistOne. Launched in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games