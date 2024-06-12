Hungama Digital Media and Bhamla Foundation unveil star-studded 'Bhoomi Namaskar' Anthem to promote environmental sustainability

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media and Bhamla Foundation proudly announced the launch of the highly anticipated ‘Bhoomi Namaskar’ anthem at today's exclusive press conference. The event was graced by a distinguished lineup of guests, including Asif Bhamla- President of Bhamla Foundation, Neeraj Roy- Founder, Hungama Digital Media. Other notable personalities joining in are- R Balki, Shaan, Prasoon Joshi, Bhumi Pednekar, Shankar Mahadevan, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Shiamak Davar and Neeti Mohan.
The ‘Bhoomi Namaskar’ anthem is a heartfelt initiative to raise awareness about environmental conservation and the critical importance of sustainable living. This inspiring song unites some of the industry’s most talented and respected figures, each contributing their voices and creative energies to champion this noble cause. The song's lyrics talk about living in harmony with nature, the need to protect the environment, and the benefits of sustainable living. Its music, influenced by different styles, shows that caring for the environment is important to everyone around the world. By bringing together famous people, the 'Bhoomi Namaskar' anthem not only shows how important it is to take care of the Earth but also encourages people to make positive changes in their own lives.
Neeraj Roy, Founder & MD, Hungama Digital Media said, “The Bhoomi Namaskar campaign underscores the critical role of ecosystem restoration in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. It aims to raise awareness and inspire both individual and collective efforts to preserve and restore natural habitats. Partnering with Bhamla Foundation aligns with our commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable living."
Speaking about the initiative, Asif Bhamla, President, Bhamla Foundation, said, “The 'Bhoomi Namaskar' anthem is a powerful initiative that aligns with our mission to promote environmental sustainability and awareness. Witnessing such remarkable talent come together to inspire action through music is uplifting. We believe this anthem will have a substantial influence on play educating and motivating individuals to contribute positively to our planet’s well-being. planet. We are happy to associate with Hungama once again.”
Sujit Patil, Vice President & Head - Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej Industries Group said, “At Godrej Industries, environmental responsibility isn't just a slogan; it's a core value that guides our actions. We implement various green initiatives across our businesses - from promoting sustainable product design to minimizing our carbon footprint across offices and manufacturing locations. Through our partnership with the Bhamla Foundation’s #BhoomiNamaskar campaign, we aim to raise awareness and inspire action towards environmental restoration. This anthem exemplifies the power of creative expression to address this important issue. More than just entertainment, it is a powerful call to action for all of us to rise and become the saviour our planet needs today. We need a generation of conscious citizens who understand the importance of protecting our land. We urge everyone to act towards a greener future – it starts with us.”
