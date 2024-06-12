Bhushan Kumar's Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari goes viral, crossing over 100+ million views on Youtube

MUMBAI: This T-Series track has also garnered 150 million+ streams on various platforms and features in over 1.2 million Instagram reels Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari sung by Jubin Nautiyal, produced by Bhushan Kumar, has taken the internet by storm crossing over 100 Million views on YouTube! Composed by Raaj Aashoo and lyrics by Murali Agarwal, the song has skyrocketed to viral status, amassing over 150 million streams on streaming platforms.

If that wasn’t enough, the song has a whopping 1.2 Million Instagram reels, solidifying its place on social media. The magic behind this song by T-Series lies in the perfect blend of Jubin Nautiyal’s mesmerizing voice, soulful music composition, and beautiful lyrics. It's the perfect melody for your serene beginning, a tranquil respite amidst life's clamor.

Jubin Nautiyal, renowned for delivering numerous chart-toppers, including devotional tracks like Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain and Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi, once again showcases his mastery with the divine rendition of Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, affirming his exceptional talent. Joyed by the response, Jubin Nautiyal said, "I am truly overwhelmed and humbled by the love and support that 'Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari' has received. It's incredible to see how the song has become a morning ritual for many. The music has the power to heal and bring peace, and I'm grateful that this song has been a source of calmness for many.

I am grateful for the unwavering support from my audience, each song resonating with you is truly a gift. Thank you for listening, sharing, and letting my music be a part of your day." After a series of chart-topping hits across various genres, T-Series has once again delivered a musical masterpiece that deeply resonates with audiences, underscoring the timeless appeal and widespread influence of devotional music.