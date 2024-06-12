RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jun 2024 15:30 |  By RnMTeam

Bhushan Kumar's Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari goes viral, crossing over 100+ million views on Youtube

MUMBAI: This T-Series track has also garnered 150 million+ streams on various platforms and features in over 1.2 million Instagram reels Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari sung by Jubin Nautiyal, produced by Bhushan Kumar, has taken the internet by storm crossing over 100 Million views on YouTube! Composed by Raaj Aashoo and lyrics by Murali Agarwal, the song has skyrocketed to viral status, amassing over 150 million streams on streaming platforms.
If that wasn’t enough, the song has a whopping 1.2 Million Instagram reels, solidifying its place on social media. The magic behind this song by T-Series lies in the perfect blend of Jubin Nautiyal’s mesmerizing voice, soulful music composition, and beautiful lyrics. It's the perfect melody for your serene beginning, a tranquil respite amidst life's clamor.

Jubin Nautiyal, renowned for delivering numerous chart-toppers, including devotional tracks like Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain and Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi, once again showcases his mastery with the divine rendition of Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, affirming his exceptional talent. Joyed by the response, Jubin Nautiyal said, "I am truly overwhelmed and humbled by the love and support that 'Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari' has received. It's incredible to see how the song has become a morning ritual for many. The music has the power to heal and bring peace, and I'm grateful that this song has been a source of calmness for many.

I am grateful for the unwavering support from my audience, each song resonating with you is truly a gift. Thank you for listening, sharing, and letting my music be a part of your day." After a series of chart-topping hits across various genres, T-Series has once again delivered a musical masterpiece that deeply resonates with audiences, underscoring the timeless appeal and widespread influence of devotional music.

Tags
Bhushan Kumar Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari Youtube
Related news
 | 03 Jun 2024

Bhushan Kumar's Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari goes viral, crossing over 100+ million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari sung by Jubin Nautiyal, produced by Bhushan Kumar, has taken the internet by storm crossing over 100 Million views on YouTube!

read more
 | 03 Jun 2024

Musician King drops first rap hip-hop song from his highly anticipated album ‘MM’ titled ‘GOAT SHIT’

MUMBAI: Credited for consistently delivering chart-topping hits, Musician King has finally unveiled the first song from his long-awaited latest album ‘MM’ titled ‘GOAT SHIT.’ The rap hip-hop track marks an exciting collaboration between King and Rapper KARMA, tracing their journey as successful m

read more
 | 06 May 2024

Soumita Saha and Greg Sauzet commemorate Tagore's birth anniversary with Indo - French collaboration

MUMBAI: Tagore's birth anniversary, a festive occasion in Bengal, is celebrated nationwide with reverence. In Bengal, it's akin to a sacred day, marked by cultural events and performances.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2024

Vipin Patwa celebrates double success with songs reaching a milestone

Renowned Composer Vipin Patwa celebrates double success as "Vande Mataram" from Swatantra Veer Savarkar film hits 228K views, and his composition "Laute Hain Raja Ram" sung by veteran singer Alka Yagnik released on auspicious occasion of "Shri Ram Navami". Vande Mataram:

read more
 | 19 Apr 2024

Cascade Equinox Festival unveils multi-genre initial lineup for its second edition

MUMBAI: Building upon the triumph of its debut edition in 2023, seasoned event organizers Gem & Jam and 4 Peaks Presents have just announced the eagerly anticipated lineup of Cascade Equinox's 2024 edition.

read more

RnM Biz

TealFeel Co-Founders discuss the future of conscious travel and music festivals

MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more

Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more

BIG FM continues to drive positive change with second season of 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar' on World No Tobacco Day

MUMBAI: In response to the rising stress and fast-paced lifestyle that has made smoking a common read more

TuneCore’s independent artists have earned more than 4 bn

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, read more

IPRS x Swarathma Tour in Pune

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more

top# 5 articles

1
Radioandmusic recognized among 'Top 10 Indian Music Magazines and Publications' in India

MUMBAI: In a testament to its influence and relevance in the Indian music scene, Radioandmusic has been named one of the top 10 music magazines and...read more

2
JioSaavn launches ArtistOne mobile app to empower artists to take control of their music with real time data

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming service with 100 mn+ MAUs, announced the launch of the mobile version of ArtistOne. Launched in...read more

3
Belgian duo 2manydjs joins Flower Power at Pacha Ibiza for one night

MUMBAI: Belgian duo 2manydjs will be taking over Pacha Ibiza on June 15 for a night of unforgettable music at Flower Power. This special event...read more

4
Bhushan Kumar's Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari goes viral, crossing over 100+ million views on Youtube

MUMBAI: This T-Series track has also garnered 150 million+ streams on various platforms and features in over 1.2 million Instagram reels Shri Krishna...read more

5
Filipino girl group smashes smashes streaming recirds and streaming records and achieves historic milestones

MUMBAI: Dubbed “The Nation’s Girl Group”, BINI has skyrocketed in the Philippines with their chart-topping hits “Pantropiko” and “Salamin, Salamin”...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games