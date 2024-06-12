After Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam's magical performance, next is Enrique Iglesias who is all set to perform in UAE

After the massive success of the unprecedented and unique collaboration named ‘Symphony of Stars,’ featuring Abida Parveen and Atif Aslam together recently, the leading lifestyle management company Blu Blood is all set to bring the global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on September 13th, 2024.

When the legendary music icons Abida Parveen and Atif Aslam shared the stage, the audience witnessed something truly breathtaking and unforgettable. The concert stood out from the ordinary, as fans went wild on social media, sharing numerous posts detailing their once-in-a-lifetime experiences and concert clips that touched the hearts of many, quickly going viral. It has entertained fans across the country, and now Blu Blood promises to deliver the same epic musical extravaganza with the Latin megastar Enrique Iglesias for the very first time.

Talking about the special concert, the most acclaimed artist Abida Parveen stated "The warmth from UAE audiences has always been incredible, and performing with Atif was the night's highlight. I hope we both brought joy to the Abu Dhabi crowd and created new memories. The love I receive each time makes it feel like my first performance there. Singing timeless tunes with Atif was a wonderfully nostalgic experience."

On being asked about the concert, the celebrated singer Atif Aslam mentioned, “I was honored to share the stage for the first time with the legendary singer Abida ji. I have always enjoyed performing for my UAE audiences, but this concert was special and became one of my personal best. It was a night to cherish, and I hope we entertained the music lovers from all over the world who attended the concert. It felt like magic that night, thanks to Abida ji's contributions to music and Sufi poetry."

This much-anticipated concert, presented by Blu Blood and supported by Dubai Calendar, promises to be a memorable night full of nostalgic hits. Enrique, who has garnered numerous awards and sold over 180 million records, is known for his high-energy dance tracks that often blend English and Spanish, bridging cultural gaps and captivating a worldwide audience. Fans can anticipate an evening of singing and dancing to his popular tracks, including classics like 'Hero,' 'Bailando,' 'Escape,' 'Tonight,' 'Can You Hear Me,' and many more.

However, this will be the megastar’s first time at the Coca-Cola Arena, and with only one night available, make sure you don't miss out on this impressive opportunity by getting your tickets at coca-cola-arena.com. 2024 is predicted to be a year full of live performances, and Dubai's event season is off to a roaring start.