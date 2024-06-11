Lost Frequencies takes over Pacha Ibiza for the first of his two Pacha Ibiza performances

MUMBAI: Belgian superstar Lost Frequencies took over Pacha Ibiza for the first of his two nights at Pacha Ibiza this summer. A bonafide global superstar, Lost Frequencies has earned billions of streams, multiple Gold and Platinum awards, and a barrage of number 1 hits to his name. From originally getting his name from a collection of lost and forgotten reworks and remixes that would go on to be the foundation of his world renowned sound, Lost Frequencies has gone on to play the likes of Tomorrowland, Coachella and EDC, and now, Pacha Ibiza.

The Belgian superstar was joined by newer faces on the island in Stuttgart-based Konstantin Sibold, who brought his heavier sound to Pacha Ibiza that has seen him play alongside the likes of Shed and Helena Hauff. Along with Greece’s very own Samm who rounded off this enticing lineup. The night saw a whole host of top class dance music and chart topping tracks alike, from Are You With Me or Where Are You Now. His next show at Pacha Ibiza Monday, 19, August, 2024 is not to be missed!

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

