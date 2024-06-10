Boy George took over Pacha Ibiza on Saturday for an amazing night of musical excellence

MUMBAI: On Saturday night, Flower Power at Pacha Ibiza was graced by Boy George for a night of unforgettable music. Renowned for his iconic presence in both the British music scene and the global club culture, Boy George brought his unique blend of sounds to Pacha Ibiza. With his eclectic mix of genres ranging from dance to pop, Boy George delivered a mesmerising performance that captivated the Pacha Ibiza audience from start to finish.

Opening up the night was famed BBC Radio 1 DJ and presenter Jaguar. With an influential presence in the UK club scene, Jaguar has swiftly become a household name, renowned for her unique fusion of house and electronic music that has seen her play some of the biggest clubs in the world. Boy George was next up taking over the main spot and bringing his decades of experience to an iconic performance. Flower Power resident Bora Uzer took over to close out the night with his multi instrumental live show that has become the talk of the island. In signature Flower Power style the club was completely transformed into an ethereal experience reflective of Flower Power’s singular ideology of joy, connection, acceptance and freedom of expression.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.