News |  07 Jun 2024 17:15 |  By RnMTeam

Shumaun releases new video For album title track “Opposing Mirrors” ft. Thomas Lang

MUMBAI: Hailing from Virginia, USA, progressive rock band Shumaun, is proud to announce the release of their latest single “Opposing Mirrors,” the title track off their upcoming album, coming out on June 28th. Lead vocalist and guitarist Farhad Hossain channels his admiration for rock legends into a track that is both innovative and nostalgic. He comments:

“This song is undoubtedly a standout single. The aim was to create a track that is concise and direct, yet still embodies all of our signature characteristics. Thomas Lang really delivered on this one. Lyrically, the song delves into the theme of a deteriorating relationship, highlighting the inability to perceive the situation from each other’s perspectives, ultimately leading to breakdowns in communication, and the inevitable dissolution of the relationship.”

“Opposing Mirrors” is a very groove-oriented mid-tempo song that’s heavy and steady. It's definitely a song that everyone can get into. However, when it comes to the bridge, things take an unexpected turn. This unexpected twist showcases Shumaun's ability to blend complexity with accessibility, making “Opposing Mirrors” a standout track in their discography.

The band was heavily influenced by Hossain’s admiration for Rush and Tears for Fears. The intro guitar lick draws inspiration from Roland Orzabal and the '90s era of Tears for Fears, while the main guitar riff during the verses is clearly inspired by Alex Lifeson. Despite incorporating an odd-time signature, the song remains succinct and catchy, making it an obvious choice for a single. It is recommended for fans of the aforementioned bands as well as Porcupine Tree.

Watch the video for “Opposing Mirrors” ft. Thomas Lang (Peter Gabriel, Paul Gilbert) via its premiere on MetalInsider HERE.

“Opposing Mirrors” is due out on June 28, 2024, and available for pre-order at https://shumaun.bandcamp.com

Drum playthrough by Marco Minnemann (The Aristocrats) - “Some Memories” - https://youtu.be/cnjWFE6F2U4

Lyric video - “Some Memories” - https://youtu.be/yMdi1oxeMdg

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3V9G00C

Track Listing:
1. The Perils of Amnesia (8:06)
2. Balance (6:00)
3. Opposing Mirrors (4:26)
4. Anxiety and Daydreams (6:00)
5. That Which Turns (4:54)
6. Beyond Reflection (6:28)
7. Some Memories 4:10)
8. Porcelain Trees (9:26)

Album Band Lineup
Farhad Hossain — Vocals, Guitars, Keyboards
Jose Mora — Bass
Tyler Kim — Guitars
Drums:
Thomas Lang (Tracks 1, 3, 8)
Marco Minnemann (Tracks 4, 7)
Leo Margarit (Tracks 5, 6)
Farhad Hossain (Track 2)

